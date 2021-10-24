Here is how you can make gluten free Tabbouleh

Yesterday one of my students could make gluten free baked matthi from week 6 recipe booklet and this made me extremely happy. “Whats karwa chauth without matthis” she said. Her gluten intolerance did not come her way in celebrating her favourite festival. With lovely pictures pouring in on an everyday basis, I feel all the hard work is paid off well.

You have to believe you can make your favourite breads, cookies, desserts, salads, starters and anything with millets. All you need to understand are those little tricks, tips and ideas of combining the right ingredients. This Tabbouleh Salad for example worked best with Browntop Millet and experiments never stop in our 10 weeks millet journey.

Sharing the step by step recipe to tell you that you don’t have to compromise on your favourite food just because it has gluten. Try this recipe and make your loved ones drool too on food that’s healthier and so much lighter.

TABBOULEH WITH BROWNTOP MILLET

Ingredients: (serves 2)

· ½ cup steamed Browntop Millet

· 1 small diced Onion

· 1 small diced Cucumber

· 12-15 Cherry Tomatoes halved

· Rock Salt to taste

· 1 tsp Cumin Powder

· 2 cups finely chopped fresh Parsley (approx. 2-3 bunches)

· ⅓ cup extra-virgin Olive Oil

· Juice of 1 Lemon

· 1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced (optional)

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash and soak browntop millet for 6-8 hours. Steam it for 15-20 minutes till the grains are tender but not mushy. Allow it to cool.

2. Meanwhile in a deep bowl, mix onion, cucumber, garlic, parsley and cherry tomatoes. You can either season them with salt and allow the excess water to drain off. Or you can just mix cooled millet and prepare dressing as shown in the video. It tastes great either ways.

3. In a small glass jar add salt, cumin powder, lemon juice and olive oil. Whisk it nicely and pour over the salad and stir to combine. Taste and adjust lemon and salt if necessary.

4. Let the salad rest for 15 minutes before serving to let the flavours mingle. Tabbouleh with browntop millet should be consumed the same day.

5. Club it with crispy baked falafels, hummus or just have a bowlful of it as a complete meal.

(Shalini Rajani is a Millet Coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

