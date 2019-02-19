From ginger to chamomile: Five types of herbal teas and their health benefits

Tea is one of the most popular beverages around the world and has been treasured for over thousands of years. While most teas – be it green tea or oolong tea – come from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, there are some that are made by brewing herbs, such as rose tea and lavender tea (also known as herbal teas).

Apart from its unique flavours that people are drawn to, herbal tea offers health-promoting properties too. Nowadays, an increasing number of people are resorting to a warm herbal cuppa to address lifestyle-related issues like weight loss, stress and body aches.

Here are some benefits of certain herbal teas you might want to know. They are easy to make and you can incorporate them into your daily wellness routine. Enjoy a warm brew.

Chamomile tea

Stress is a very common phenomenon today. Drinking a cup of chamomile tea not only helps us relax and calm down, it can also keep stress at bay.

Peppermint tea

Thanks to the increasing consumption of junk food, our digestive tracts are susceptible to minor problems like indigestion or bloating. Peppermint tea, traditionally used to relieve the discomfort of the digestive tract, almost always works.

Rosehip tea

Rosehip tea is high in vitamin C and antioxidants that help in getting better skin and hair. Its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce inflammation. Previous studies have also found rosehips to be effective in fighting aging of the skin and reducing stomach fat.

Dandelion tea

Dandelion tea is simple to make – it is made by boiling dandelion flowers in water. Not only does it make for a flavoursome brew, but also helps in weight loss, digestion, promoting strong bones and protecting against anaemia.

Ginger tea

If you suffer from nausea, pain, inflammation or bloating, a cup of ginger tea is your elixir. Several studies have also found that ginger can help relieve period pain, and offers benefits to people with high sugar levels.