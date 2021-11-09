This ‘out of the world’ ketchup is made using tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

We have already had a taco party in space, so it is only natural for human beings to make a delectable new addition — in case we have more such parties — in the form of ketchup. You read that right, after billionaires and peppers, now ketchup is making its presence felt in the big void outside of Earth, called space.

ALSO READ | Samosa launched into space makes a crash-landing in France

So, what exactly is going on? It has been understood that Heinz has revealed its first ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth, but in Mars-like conditions. According to a CNN report, a team comprising 14 astrobiologists has worked for a period of nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology, to grow tomatoes in a “controlled environment”, using soil, temperature and water conditions that are similar to Mars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heinz (@heinz)

Evidently, it has been done to find out if it will ever be possible to replicate it on the neighbouring planet. So that in the future when space explorers land on the red planet, they will not have to worry about one thing: ketchup on their food.

Per the report, former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino has said that ketchup made from Earth tomatoes has always been a “staple condiment in space”, so as to make dehydrated meals better, but the Marz Edition variety may have some implications that may go beyond flavour. The experiment has been two years in the making.

Attention saucetronauts: the Heinz Marz Edition had landed! Grown under Mars soil conditions, feast your eyes on mankind’s first out-of-this-world ketchup. #HeinzMarzEdition pic.twitter.com/L3Yx1SnkxW — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) November 8, 2021

“Before now, most efforts around discovering ways to grow in Martian-simulated conditions were short-term plant growth studies. What this project has done is look at long-term food harvesting. Achieving a crop that is of a quality to become Heinz Tomato Ketchup was the dream result and we achieved it,” Andrew Palmer, who led the team at Aldrin Space Institute, was quoted as saying.

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! 😁). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

Recently, the International Space Station had hosted a taco party for astronauts, as they celebrated the harvest of first chili peppers to ever grow in space. The crew finally had the chance to taste-test the peppers.

Named ‘Plant Habitat-04’, it was touted as one of the most complex plant experiments on the orbiting laboratory.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!