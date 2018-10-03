Heinz finally debuts Mayochup – a mix of ketchup and mayonnaise

Labelled as Mayochup, the new launch by Heinz is a combination of tomato sauce and mayonnaise. Labelled as Mayochup, the new launch by Heinz is a combination of tomato sauce and mayonnaise.

Are you tired of concocting the perfect mix of tomato sauce and mayonnaise for your sandwich? Looks like the days of struggle are over with the launch of Mayochup.

Earlier this year in April, Heinz took to Twitter to ask its loyal customers if they would welcome Mayochup and the response was positive. During the big announcement, Heinz marketing director, Nicole Kulwicki stated, “After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favour of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the US was a no-brainer. We’re excited to officially welcome Heinz Mayochup sauce to the Heinz family of products, including ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce and our most recent addition, Heinz mayonnaise.”

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Check out how Twitter responded:

One user wrote, “This is the best idea….I’m so tired of having to mix my own! Thank you.” While another wrote, “I’d eat that. I know I mix ketchup and mustard, but that sounds delish!”

This is the best idea….I’m so tired of having to mix my own!! Thank you @HeinzKetchup_US — Bethany (@_bethanycoffey) April 17, 2018

However, not everybody like it. One person wrote, “It’s called FRY SAUCE. Not “mayochup”! Local restaurants have had it around forever. (Best thing in the world, by the way.)”

While another said, “First of all: this is fry sauce. We have had it in Idaho/Utah for longer than I’ve been alive…. so stop claiming it as your own and enough with the name “mayochup”. If you put it on shelves it better be called fry sauce!!!”

It’s called FRY SAUCE. Not “mayochup”! Local restaurants have had it around forever. (Best thing in the world, by the way.) — Esther Davis (@EstherDDavis) April 16, 2018

Hello @HeinzKetchup_US I invented a new product: The “CHOCOMILK” Mixing milk and chocolote #InventingLikeHeinz 🤦🏼‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/DnRSI8YolE — Gonza Stupenengo (@GonzaStp) April 14, 2018

You guys mean something like this 😂😂😂. It’s called mayoketchup here in Puerto Rico. You can buy it or make your own. pic.twitter.com/2HYeFoPCY3 — Natalie Rodriguez (@Josephine_2194) April 14, 2018

Are you waiting for it to launch in India too?

