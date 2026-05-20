Amid heatwaves, AYUSH Ministry advises drinking milk with sugar; experts weigh in

Amid heatwaves across several parts of the country, AYUSH Ministry’s latest public health advisory highlights “preventive measures, traditional wellness practices and emergency response for protection against heat-related illnesses”. In an official statement available on the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry emphasised adequate hydration, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, use of light cotton clothing, and consumption of seasonal fruits and fluids rich in electrolytes. While it highlighted the “Recommended General Measures” to be followed during such extreme climatic conditions, what drew our attention was the advice to drink milk with sugar. In its detailed advisory, it stated: “A simple way to stay hydrated and maintain energy is by drinking milk with added sugar.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Intrigued, we reached out to experts to understand if it’s truly advised at a time when people are told to cut down on sugar.

Extreme heat can be tough on everyone, from children to adults to senior citizens. Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities across the country are experiencing a sudden spike in temperatures. “The extreme heat is leading to headaches, dehydration, muscle cramps, low blood pressure, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, gastric issues, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and kidney infections. Many people are required to work in extreme heat and fail to stay hydrated. As extreme heat causes dehydration, it becomes important to ensure proper hydration,” said Fauziya Ansari, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai.

Are you drinking milk with sugar? (Photo: Pixabay) Are you drinking milk with sugar? (Photo: Pixabay)

What helps?

Try to opt for Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and have homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt. Try adding seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, like watermelon, musk melon, orange, grapes, pineapple, and cucumber, to the daily diet. “Doing so can help you to ensure that you are hydrated.”

Here’s a glimpse of the recommended measures that include drinking milk with sugar (Photo: AYUSH) Here’s a glimpse of the recommended measures that include drinking milk with sugar (Photo: AYUSH)

So, how does milk and sugar help?

Ansari that sugared milk can help people stay hydrated during the heatwave. “It helps you stay energised. Milk contains water, protein, calcium, potassium, and other important nutrients that can help support the body when there is too much heat outside. Adding some sugar can give you quick energy and may help people who feel weak, tired, or dehydrated due to excessive sweating and heat exposure. Milk can have a cooling effect on the body and help to get rid of tiredness and fatigue,” said Ansari.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred and shared that milk with a small amount of sugar is often seen as a “comforting drink”. “However, calling it a complete solution for hydration might be too simple,” remarked Sheikh.

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Milk and sugar should be consumed in moderation, especially by people with diabetes or those avoiding excess sugar. “Having too much milk can also lead to bloating, stomach discomfort, acidity, diarrhoea, or digestive problems. So, it is better to seek an expert’s advice and then only have it. Going overboard is a strict no-no,” Ansari said.

Milk can fit well in a balanced diet and can be beneficial for those needing extra nourishment, like growing children, active individuals, or anyone who needs more calories. “However, adding sugar just for daily hydration is not necessary for everyone,” said Sheikh.

It’s also important to note that “quick energy” and “sustained energy” are not always the same. Sheikh elucidated that sugar can provide a quick lift, but it might lead to a sudden drop in energy levels for some people. “A steadier source of energy usually comes from foods and drinks that combine protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates,” said Sheikh.

The point isn’t that milk with sugar is harmful; Sheikh contended that it should be seen as an “occasional choice” rather than a standard hydration method. “What works best often depends on a person’s health needs, activity levels, and eating habits,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.