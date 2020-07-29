scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
This healthy, yummy olives recipe is perfect for any time of the day

You must try this super quick and easy recipe by chef Saransh Goila

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 5:30:41 pm
olives, spanish marinated olives, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, spanish olives, how to use olives, Here’s how you can turn the olives into a snack. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Spanish olives are known for their zesty flavour and make for a lovely combination with savoury snacks, salads or even as appetisers. However, if you have not really got around to using olives as much as you would like to, here is an all-time favourite Spanish recipe from chef Saransh Goila that is a must-try.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram

You guys know how much I love and miss discovering food through travelling all over the world. This summer I had planned to visit Spain and meet my friends from @olivesfromspainindia . Now, since travelling is restricted (sigh), I am travelling through food from my home :) I decided to play around with olives, herbs, spices, citrus and olive oil to make this superquick, easy and healthy snack that takes me a bit closer to Spain! Check out this yummy recipe and let your senses travel to Spain! Just combine all ingredients in a large bowl, let  it marinate at least 15- 20 min (Remember marinated #olivesfromspain taste even better next day :) . . Spanish Marinated Olives . . INGREDIENTS 60 pcs (200 g) Pimento Stuffed, Green and Black OLIVES FROM SPAIN 8 pcs Garlic cloves (sliced) ½ pc Orange zest (cut into ½ inch julienne) ½ pc Lemon zest (cut into ½ inch julienne) 1 tbsp Fresh or dried rosemary 50 ml Extra virgin olive oil 3 tbsp Fresh lemon juice ½ tbsp Red pepper flakes #loveolives #olivesfromspain

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila) on

Green and black olives are known to be high in vitamin E and other antioxidants. The healthy fats in olives make it a healthy choice.

Here’s what Goila had to say: “I decided to play around with olives, herbs, spices, citrus and olive oil to make this superquick, easy and healthy snack that takes me a bit closer to Spain. Check out this yummy recipe and let your senses travel to Spain!”

Here’s the recipe of Spanish Marinated Olives

Ingredients

60 pieces – Pimento stuffed, green and black olives
8 pieces – Garlic cloves (sliced)
½ piece – Orange zest (cut into half inch julienne)
½ piece – Lemon zest (cut into half inch julienne)
1 tbsp – Fresh or dried rosemary
50 ml – Extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp – Fresh lemon juice
½ tbsp – Red pepper flakes

Method

*Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
*Let it marinate at least 15- 20 minutes.

Pro tip:

Marinated olives from Spain taste even better next day, shared Goila.

