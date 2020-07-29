This healthy, yummy olives recipe is perfect for any time of the day

Here’s how you can turn the olives into a snack. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s how you can turn the olives into a snack. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Spanish olives are known for their zesty flavour and make for a lovely combination with savoury snacks, salads or even as appetisers. However, if you have not really got around to using olives as much as you would like to, here is an all-time favourite Spanish recipe from chef Saransh Goila that is a must-try.

Take a look!

Green and black olives are known to be high in vitamin E and other antioxidants. The healthy fats in olives make it a healthy choice.

Here’s what Goila had to say: “I decided to play around with olives, herbs, spices, citrus and olive oil to make this superquick, easy and healthy snack that takes me a bit closer to Spain. Check out this yummy recipe and let your senses travel to Spain!”

Here’s the recipe of Spanish Marinated Olives

Ingredients

60 pieces – Pimento stuffed, green and black olives

8 pieces – Garlic cloves (sliced)

½ piece – Orange zest (cut into half inch julienne)

½ piece – Lemon zest (cut into half inch julienne)

1 tbsp – Fresh or dried rosemary

50 ml – Extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp – Fresh lemon juice

½ tbsp – Red pepper flakes

Method

*Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

*Let it marinate at least 15- 20 minutes.

Pro tip:

Marinated olives from Spain taste even better next day, shared Goila.

