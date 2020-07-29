This healthy, yummy olives recipe is perfect for any time of the day

Spanish olives are known for their zesty flavour and make for a lovely combination with savoury snacks, salads or even as appetisers. However, if you have not really got around to using olives as much as you would like to, here is an all-time favourite Spanish recipe from chef Saransh Goila that is a must-try.
Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
You guys know how much I love and miss discovering food through travelling all over the world. This summer I had planned to visit Spain and meet my friends from @olivesfromspainindia . Now, since travelling is restricted (sigh), I am travelling through food from my home :) I decided to play around with olives, herbs, spices, citrus and olive oil to make this superquick, easy and healthy snack that takes me a bit closer to Spain! Check out this yummy recipe and let your senses travel to Spain! Just combine all ingredients in a large bowl, let it marinate at least 15- 20 min (Remember marinated #olivesfromspain taste even better next day :) . . Spanish Marinated Olives . . INGREDIENTS 60 pcs (200 g) Pimento Stuffed, Green and Black OLIVES FROM SPAIN 8 pcs Garlic cloves (sliced) ½ pc Orange zest (cut into ½ inch julienne) ½ pc Lemon zest (cut into ½ inch julienne) 1 tbsp Fresh or dried rosemary 50 ml Extra virgin olive oil 3 tbsp Fresh lemon juice ½ tbsp Red pepper flakes #loveolives #olivesfromspain
Green and black olives are known to be high in vitamin E and other antioxidants. The healthy fats in olives make it a healthy choice.
Here’s what Goila had to say: “I decided to play around with olives, herbs, spices, citrus and olive oil to make this superquick, easy and healthy snack that takes me a bit closer to Spain. Check out this yummy recipe and let your senses travel to Spain!”
ALSO READ | Here’s what you should eat for snacks depending on your schedule
Here’s the recipe of Spanish Marinated Olives
Ingredients
60 pieces – Pimento stuffed, green and black olives
8 pieces – Garlic cloves (sliced)
½ piece – Orange zest (cut into half inch julienne)
½ piece – Lemon zest (cut into half inch julienne)
1 tbsp – Fresh or dried rosemary
50 ml – Extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp – Fresh lemon juice
½ tbsp – Red pepper flakes
Method
*Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
*Let it marinate at least 15- 20 minutes.
Pro tip:
Marinated olives from Spain taste even better next day, shared Goila.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.