Chocolate pancakes for breakfast? Try this recipe

A hearty breakfast is the best way to kick-start your day. So why not start today on a healthy and flavoursome note with this recipe that is free of refined sugar and all-purpose flour, courtesy Youtuber Shivesh Kumar. The pancakes are not only easy to prepare, they also taste delicious.

Check it out below.

Ingredients

1.5 cups – Milk

1/4 cup – Jaggery powder

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

1/4 cup – Cocoa powder

3/4 cups – Whole-wheat flour

1/4 cup – Vegetable oil (or melted butter)

For the chocolate sauce

1/2 cup – Milk chocolate

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Steps:

*In a bowl, add 1.5 cups of milk and add a tablespoon of lemon juice. Set it aside so that the milk curdles.

*In a different bowl, pour whole wheat flour and add baking powder and baking soda. Next, add cocoa powder and powdered jaggery. Mix until well combined.

*Next, mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients, add the milk, melted butter and 1/4 cup of hot water.

*When it turns into a thick batter just heat the non-stick pan on low heat and grease it with vegetable oil. Add 2 teaspoons of the batter. Let it cook, make sure the flame is not high otherwise you will end up burning the pancake.

*For chocolate sauce, just melt the milk chocolate and add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Whip it up and you will have your chocolate sauce ready. You can also use chocolate ganache, here’s how you can make it.

Add freshly chopped fruits and enjoy!

