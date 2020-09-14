Breakfast recipe: How about a healthy wrap today?

Make this easy recipe. (Source: Shivika Gandhi/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are a health junkie, we are sure you must always be on the lookout for interesting recipes that are not only easy to make but also delicious and nutritious. And if you have hit a roadblock, we are here with a wrap recipe for you. Don’t worry, it is a healthy variety. Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi from The Nutritional Edge recently shared a quick recipe that can be easily made at home.

“Make a healthy wrap with spinach and feta that is so easy and you can’t beat the flavour,” she said.

Ingredients

1 – Multigrain chapati

12 – Spinach leaves (approximately)

40g – Feta cheese

1tsp – Olive oil

1-2 – Garlic cloves

Salt and pepper

Method

*In a small pan, heat one tsp olive oil. Add chopped garlic and cook until it’s golden brown. To it, add feta and toss frequently. Remove garlic and feta from pan and set aside.

*Add spinach leaves to the same pan and cook until spinach is wilted, stirring once or twice, as needed.

*Add spices as you like.

*Now cook a multigrain chapati.

*Place the filling onto your chapati. Roll it tight and it’s ready!

