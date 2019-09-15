Give a healthy twist to your palate with this millet salad

Millets have always been on my list of favourite ingredients. Not just for their versatility but also because I desire to revive our ancient nutrition wisdom. For years, millets have been considered as the food of the poor. And today, the wider range is accessible in swanky hypermarkets where they are labelled as some exorbitantly priced health grain to be consumed by either diabetic or gluten-intolerant people.

Advertising

The truth is different. Millets are easy to digest and are good for all age groups. And the best thing is, millets require very few resources to grow. They are majorly rain-fed crops and don’t need any pesticides. They can grow organically without much hassle. So along with the environment, millets make good friends with farmers too.

ALSO READ | Move over fried snacks; Add superfood millets to your monsoon chaat parties

We must include several types of millets in our menu for better reasons and not just for its gluten-free or low GI properties.

Advertising

Here’s a quick recipe for a Barbequed Salad that I recently demonstrated in one of my Summer Salads workshop. I dressed up this salad with creamy sunflower seeds dressing. It turned out so filling and satiating that you can even skip the main course and enjoy this warm salad just like a complete meal. This is also 100 per cent vegan.

Barbequed Salad with Millet Flour and Sunflower Seeds Dressing

For Barbequed Salad with Millet Flour

Ingredients:

For 4 Servings

2 cups – Wedges of mixed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, partly steamed potato)

For the marinade:

2tbsp – Sorghum flour (or jowar ka aata)

1tbsp – Flaxmeal (Roasted and powdered flaxseeds)

2tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

1tsp – Fresh lemon juice

2tsp – Crushed rosemary

1tsp – Red chilli flakes

1/4 cup – Finely chopped fresh mint leaves

Rock salt to taste

Please note: If mint leaves are not available, you can use basil leaves.

Method:

*Mix all the ingredients of marinade.

*Coat all vegetable wedges with the marinade.

*Let it rest for almost 30-40 minutes in a refrigerator.

*You can either barbeque, shallow fry or grill in an oven. I have grilled in a pre-heated oven at 180 degree C for 10 minutes (with frequent rotating and repositioning of wedges).

*Once they are nicely grilled from all sides, you can start with the plating.

ALSO READ | Healthy menus begin with a healthier choice: Try millet seekh kebabs

Sunflower Seeds Dressing (Keep it ready beforehand)

Ingredients:

For 4-6 servings

1/2 cup – Pre-roasted sunflower seeds

2tbsp – Raw tahini (1tbsp pre-roasted sesame seeds and 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil)

1 cup – Water

3tbsp – Fresh lemon juice

1tsp – Dried oregano

1/2tsp – Sugar

1 no – Garlic clove

A pinch of salt

Method:

*Mix everything in a blender and the dressing is ready. It’s always advisable to consume it within a day. You can also use this tasty dressing as a side dip for your nachos and fries. As a dip, you won’t mind adding a bit of red chilli flakes.

*Spread this dressing nicely over the freshly grilled (or barbequed) salad. Enjoy it warm.

Health benefits of sorghum flour, sunflower seeds

Sorghum (or Jowar) contains fibre, which helps in digestion. It prevents problems like bloating, constipation and diarrhoea. Highly rich in protein and other minerals, sorghum prevents premature ageing, boosts immunity and improves heart health.

Advertising

Sunflower seeds are a good natural source of zinc and are popular immune boosters. They may also help protect against heart disease while the Vitamin B can help in the fight against stress. High in protein, low in carbs, they make an ideal anytime snack.