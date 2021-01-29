Healthy toast toppings you can try instead of butter or cheese

Excess butter and cheese may affect your health adversely; use healthy toppings instead. (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Toast is among the quickest and most convenient breakfast options. But most of us prefer having it with butter, cheese or any other kind of sandwich spread. However, excess of these food items may have adverse effects on your health.

Butter and cheese, for instance, are high in calories and saturated fats and may lead to weight gain if consumed in excess amounts, according to Healthline. Overeating cheese has also been linked to gastrointestinal disturbances, especially among those who are lactose intolerant.

Former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared some healthy, alternative toast toppings that you can try. Here’s what she recommended:

*Instead of butter or cheese, you can use salted hung curd or hummus

*Top this with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled onions, caramelised onions or other veggies of your choice

*Add herb and cracked black pepper

You can try this method with different combinations of veggies and herbs.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Shah (@nehadeepakshah)

How about trying this healthy toast variety?