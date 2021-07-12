This healthy and tasty monsoon-binge recipe is made with sweet potatoes

Would you like to try this healthy recipe? (Representational image/Getty)

Just because you have decided to eat healthy and clean, and are conscious about what you put on your plate, it does not mean you have to make your taste buds suffer. Punishing yourself is not the ideal way of living a healthy lifestyle. If anything, you have to make the process more enjoyable for your mind and body, and have fun while being on the health track.

With this thought, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a video of a recipe, which she said is ideal for a Sunday binge. But we think you can have it any day, especially if you feel like snacking during the monsoon season.

“Chatpata Sweet Potato for Sunday Binge Anyone? 😋 Feel like snacking and not sure if you should binge on potato chips or fries🍟 Guilt no more 🙃 Here’s a super quick and super healthy sweet potato snack which you can enjoy on guilt free,” she wrote in the caption.

Here is the full recipe.

Ingredients

– 250 g sweet potato

– 5 Kashmiri red chilli

– 1 tbsp corriander/dhania seeds

– 1 tbsp cumin/jeera seeds

– 3 tbsp soaked tamarind

– 1 tsp mustard seeds

– 1 tbsp oil

– 5 to 7 curry leaves

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander to garnish

Method

1. Soak tamarind in hot water for 10 minutes.

2. In a hot pan, add the Kashmiri red chilli, coriander seeds and cumin. Roast for 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add the roasted dry masala and soaked tamarind with water in a mixer to make a paste.

4. In a hot pan, add oil.

5. To the hot oil, add mustard seeds. Once the seeds crackle, add curry leaves, then add the paste and salt. Cook for 2 minutes.

6. Add diced boiled sweet potato to this mixture and mix it well.

7. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Would you like to try this recipe?

