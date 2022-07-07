scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Begin your day with this deliciously nutritious recipe

Would you like to try this nutritious recipe today?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 10:50:45 am
Many of us, often, skip breakfast owing to rushed mornings. But, know that a filling breakfast can help you kickstart your day on a healthy note and also sustain the energy level throughout the day. If today is one such morningwe’ve got you covered.

Try out this easy recipe of chocolate oats, courtesy nutritionist Nidhi Gupta.

 

Ingredients

25g – Rolled oats
1 tbsp – Chia seeds
150 ml – Low fat milk
1 tsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tsp – Date
1 tsp – Coffee
Dark chocolate, crushed
5 – Cashews
1 tsp – Peanut butter

Method

*Mix all the ingredients. Let the oats soften, and chia seeds swell for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

According to Gupta, this oats mixture has 410 calories.

Why have oats?

Commonly known as the old fashioned oats, rolled oats have a mild and soft texture, and tend to absorb a lot of liquid. The oats are toasted, hulled, steamed, and then rolled by passing them through large rolling mills. Rolled oats are best used to make oat milk, smoothies, baked fruit toppings, granola, muffins, snack bars, and cookies. It is said that the complex carbs in them help one stay full for longer and are also rich in protein, iron, zinc, and magnesium while the soluble fibre helps in lowering cholesterol.

