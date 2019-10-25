Looking for healthy options this Diwali? Try Shilpa Shetty’s coconut laddoo recipe

Diwali is almost here, and so are the sweets and savouries — without which the celebrations are incomplete. But it must be noted that these sweets are often rich in refined sugars and calories, which are not healthy for the body. But if you would like to try a healthy version of coconut laddoo, then you are at the right place. Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is also fond of cooking and baking, shared this recipe on her Instagram. Take a look.

She captioned the post, “HAPPY DIWALI!!! It’s that time of the year when we welcome friends and family over with sweets and loads of love. To help you prepare these sweets in no time, today, I bring to you the Coconut Laddoos. These extremely yummy laddoos have no refined sugar and are packed with healthy goodness. Trust me, having just one is never enough! Stay healthy, stay happy!”

Coconuts are rich in healthy fats. They are also rich in fibre, and vitamins like C, E, B1, B3, B5 and B6, and minerals including iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

Here’s the step-by-step recipe that she shared.

Ingredients:

1tsp – Ghee

1 cup – Freshly grated coconut flesh

1/2 cup – Organic jaggery

1tsp – Poppy seeds

1/4tsp – Green cardamom powder

1/4 cup – Cashew Powder

1tbsp – Roasted melon seeds/sunflower seeds

1tbsp – Flaxseed powder

1 cup – Desiccated coconut

Method:

1. Heat a pan on low flame.

2. Put 1 tsp of ghee and add grated coconut and jaggery to it. Mix all the ingredients together without burning them. Keep on mixing on medium flame until the jaggery has fully melted and mixed with the coconut.

3. Add 1 tsp of poppy seeds followed by green cardamom powder, roasted melon seeds or sunflower seeds and flaxseed powder. Mix well.

4. Switch off the flame.

5. Transfer onto a plate.

6. Let it cool down just a bit and then start making the laddoos.

7. Take some desiccated coconut. Grease your palms with ghee and make round-shaped laddoos.

8. Roll the prepared laddoo in the desiccated coconut.

Health benefits:

*Maintains heart health

*Helps in weight management

*Gluten-free

*Easy to digest

Calories: 77 Kcal per laddoo

“So, this Diwali, along with the environment, take care of your home’s health,” she said.

The 44-year-old actor keeps sharing healthy recipes. Here is what she previously shared.

Which one would you like to try?