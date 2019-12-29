A healthy start to 2020: Say cheers with Lemony Millet Shots!

Beetroots are a great source of fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Beetroots are a great source of fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

A new year often signifies a fresh start for many of us. For some, it is about losing weight or being better planned and organised, while for others it means following a healthier diet and fitness routine. The irony is, all of it is followed for the initial few weeks and once broken, the resolution is again picked up at this time of the year!

We are set to usher in another new year, picking up the same resolutions, hoping, wondering and waiting for some magic to happen on its own. Because setting a resolution is what we all love, but abiding to it through the year is where we fall through the cracks. It’s time to break the cycle and make resolutions for not just a year but for life. Make healthy resolutions with sustainable ways to improve your physical and emotional health.

To start with, let’s create a healthy relationship with food. And as I always share in my cooking workshops, healthy doesn’t have to be boring at all. Have fun with good ingredients. I am glad that, in 2019, I could create around 80 new and interesting recipes with millets and through my cooking workshops, can share and demonstrate them to the world, both online and offline. I hope 2020 holds a lot more fun for all of us.

Do read all my earlier recipes too where I have been stressing a lot about including millets in your daily meals.

And for today, here’s a quick recipe for Millet Soup Shots. As you gear up for a healthier 2020, you should also have time to celebrate a new beginning. So bottoms up to everything that’s holding you back; here’s to a healthier and happier you!

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and the health benefits of its ingredients.

Lemony Millet Shots with Classic Soup Dressing

Ingredients: (10 shot glasses)

¼ cup – Sorghum millet flour (Jowar aata)

1 medium – Beetroot peeled and steamed

1 small – Potato peeled and steamed

1 – Dried red chilli chopped

4-5 – Black peppercorns

1 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

1 – Medium onion sliced

¼ cup – Green garlic chopped

Rock Salt to taste

Coriander roots, leaves

Rind of one lemon

Method:

*Dry roast Sorghum Millet flour in a pan and keep it aside.

*Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a pan, add onion and green garlic and saute for 1 minute.

*Add black peppercorns, steamed and mashed potato and mashed beetroot and saute for another minute.

*Add salt and mix.

*Add chopped dried red chili and mix.

*Add pre-roasted Sorghum Millet flour and mix.

*Now add 2 cups water and mix. Add finely chopped coriander roots and lemon rind.

*Cover the pan and let it cook for a few minutes. Let it come to a boil.

*Turn off the burner. Now let it rest to come to a room temperature.

*Transfer the mixture in a blender jar. Blend it nicely. Check consistency. Add water if required.

*Bring the entire mixture to a boil again. Soup is ready to be served. Start with the dressing of the soup.

For Soup Dressing:

1 tbsp – Olive oil

Juice of half lemon

1 tsp – Freshly ground black pepper (or white pepper)

Rock salt

Method for Soup Dressing:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and whisk it nicely with a fork. You can preserve the dressing beforehand in a small glass bottle.

Serving:

Pour the soup into shot glasses. Garnish with the soup dressing. You can interestingly decorate the shot glasses too.

Health benefits of Sorghum and Beetroot

Sorghum Millet (Jowar) is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with good amounts of calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these essential nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep all the ailments at bay.

Beetroots are a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. Beetroots and beetroot juice have been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved blood flow, lower blood pressure, and increased exercise performance.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

