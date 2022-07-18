This monsoon, enjoy healthy quinoa cutlet (recipe inside)

Nothing compares to having hot, spicy, and crispy pakoras with a cuppa in the rainy season. However, many people stay away from fried fritters fearing weight gain.

But worry not, nutritionist Anshu Dua has shared a recipe for healthy quinoa cutlets on her Instagram account that you can try today!

Listing the benefits of quinoa, the expert wrote: “Quinoa is considered a healthier option compared to rice and wheat because of its high protein and high fiber content. It is also high in various vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, vitamin E, magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, etc. Lastly, it is a good source of anti-oxidants and a popular gluten-free option.”

Filled with the goodness of spinach and paneer and loaded with nutrients, the quinoa cutlet recipe is an “excellent dietary choice for vegetarians”. So check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

½ cup quinoa

1 cup water

150 gms low fat paneer

150 gms chopped spinach

2 lemons’ juice

2 tbsp gram flour (Besan)

2 chopped green chillies

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp white pepper powder

Himalayan pink salt as per taste

Method

Put quinoa and water in a pressure cooker and cook for one whistle. Add quinoa to a bowl along with paneer, spinach, lemon juice, gram flour, green chillies, red chillies, coriander powder, white pepper, and Himalayan pink salt.

*Now mix all the ingredients and bind them together.

*Shape them into cutlets.

*Take a pan and brush it with some olive oil.

*Put cutlets on the pan and brush the cutlets with some oil.

*Flip and cook it from both the side.

