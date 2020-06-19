Try these protein-packed vegetarian galouti kebabs today (recipe inside)

Nobody can ever get enough of succulent and tasty kebabs! (Photo: Getty) Nobody can ever get enough of succulent and tasty kebabs! (Photo: Getty)

There’s nothing like succulent kebabs which can be enjoyed any time during the day — whether it is for brunch, lunch or evening snacks. The joy of dipping them into your favourite dips and enjoying with a hot cuppa is unmatched. So welcome the weekend on a flavoursome note with these protein-rich kebabs which are not only easy to make, but also super delicious. The next time you are looking for a healthy snack, turn to this recipe (you can thank us later!).

Ingredients

Grated paneer

Boiled rajma

Boiled and grated potato

Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Cinnamon powder

Coriander powder

Garam masala

Cornflour

Steps

*Grind boiled rajma into a thick paste. Transfer it to a bowl and add grated paneer and boiled potato.

*Mix them and add the spices — half teaspoon each of cinnamon powder, garam masala, coriander powder and salt. Mix well.

*Now make small balls out of the mixture. In a plate, take some cornflour and dust the balls/kebabs with it.

*Take a thick-base pan and pour some olive oil and shallow fry them on both sides until golden brown. Drizzle some lemon juice and serve with homemade chutney or dips (Check out some healthy dips here).

Would you like to try some today?

