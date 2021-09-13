scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Make healthy ragi kheer with this simple recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

A versatile grain, ragi comes with a lot of health benefits

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 6:20:22 pm
ragi kheerRagi kheer by chef Sanjeev Kapoor (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

For a sweet tooth, there is nothing more mouthwatering than a bowl of creamy homemade kheer. But an even better way to prepare it is by giving it a healthy twist — celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor showed how.

The chef recently shared a simple kheer recipe using the superfood ragi. A versatile grain, ragi comes with a lot of health benefits. It contains more calcium and potassium than other millets, according to Healthline. It also helps in weight management.

Besides, you just need just a few ingredients to make ragi kheer. Check out the recipe:

 

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Finger millet (ragi)
4 cups – Milk
½ cup – Sugar
¼ tsp – Cardamom powder
2 tbsp – Mixed nuts

Method

*In a bowl, add finger millet. Wash it with water thoroughly. Now soak it in water for about six to eight hours.

*After this, drain the water and add the soaked ragi in a blender. Blend to a coarse paste. Set it aside.

*Boil milk in a pan. Once you bring it to boil, add the blended paste. Cook for 25-30 minutes.

*Add sugar and cook till it melts.

*Add cardamom powder and cook for another one to two minutes.

*Now put some mixed nuts and stir. Your ragi kheer is ready to serve, Garnish with some dried rose petals and mixed nuts.

Enjoy!

