This rice recipe is super healthy and easy to prepare

Many of us are juggling time between household chores and office work during the pandemic. And one of the most difficult things is to decide what to cook every day; something which is easy to prepare and also healthy. We are here to help you make that decision, and it is even better if you are a rice lover. So how about making your favourite recipe a little more nutritious?
Try this recipe Dr Dixa Bhavsar, ayurveda therapist and dietitian, recently shared on Instagram.
Take a look.
HOW TO COOK: ⬇ First, steam your rice for 20 min. Once its ready, let it cool for 10 min. Then take a pan, add 2 tbsp of vegetable oil (sunflower, ghee, coconut or whichever oil you use). Wait for 2-3 min until it's hot, then add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), cumin & mustard seeds. You may also add curry leaves if you like. Then add your cooked rice in a pan & add your spices- turmeric, salt, red chilli powder or anything else you wanna add. Mix it well & let it cook for 5 min. Switch off the stove & then add your grated carrots, beets & coriander and your healthy & tasty rice is ready🤗. P.S: You may also add veggies if you like. Use your creativity & cook it as you like. Note: For those of you who have poor metabolism, using boiled veggies is a better option than raw. Boil your veggies before you add them in your rice or just let them steam for 20 min along with the rice. Either way is fine.
“If you want to try a healthy and tasty rice dish, this one’s for you. It’s easy and quick to prepare,” she said.
Ingredients
2tbsp – Oil or ghee
Rice
Carrots and beetroots (grated)
Coriander
Spices namely turmeric, salt, cumin, mustard and asafoetida.
Method
*First, steam the rice for 20 minutes. Once it’s ready, let it cool down for 10 minutes.
*Take a pan, add 2 tbsp of vegetable oil.
*Wait for two-three minutes until it’s hot, then add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), cumin and mustard seeds. You may also add curry leaves if you like.
*Then add the cooked rice in the pan along with the spices- turmeric, salt, red chilli powder or anything else you wanna add. Mix well and let it cook for five minutes. Switch off the stove and then add grated carrots, beetroots and coriander; and your healthy, tasty rice is ready.
Pro tips
You may also add other vegetables if you like.
Note: For those who have poor metabolism, using boiled vegetables is a better option than raw. Boil the vegetables before you add them in the rice or just let them steam for 20 minutes along with the rice. Either way is fine.
Would you try it out?
