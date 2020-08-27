This rice recipe is super healthy and easy to prepare

Time to make this instant rice recipe. (Source: Dr Dixa Bhavsar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many of us are juggling time between household chores and office work during the pandemic. And one of the most difficult things is to decide what to cook every day; something which is easy to prepare and also healthy. We are here to help you make that decision, and it is even better if you are a rice lover. So how about making your favourite recipe a little more nutritious?

Try this recipe Dr Dixa Bhavsar, ayurveda therapist and dietitian, recently shared on Instagram.

Take a look.

“If you want to try a healthy and tasty rice dish, this one’s for you. It’s easy and quick to prepare,” she said.

Ingredients

2tbsp – Oil or ghee

Rice

Carrots and beetroots (grated)

Coriander

Spices namely turmeric, salt, cumin, mustard and asafoetida.

Method

*First, steam the rice for 20 minutes. Once it’s ready, let it cool down for 10 minutes.

*Take a pan, add 2 tbsp of vegetable oil.

*Wait for two-three minutes until it’s hot, then add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), cumin and mustard seeds. You may also add curry leaves if you like.

*Then add the cooked rice in the pan along with the spices- turmeric, salt, red chilli powder or anything else you wanna add. Mix well and let it cook for five minutes. Switch off the stove and then add grated carrots, beetroots and coriander; and your healthy, tasty rice is ready.

Pro tips

You may also add other vegetables if you like.

Note: For those who have poor metabolism, using boiled vegetables is a better option than raw. Boil the vegetables before you add them in the rice or just let them steam for 20 minutes along with the rice. Either way is fine.

Would you try it out?

