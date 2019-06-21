Toggle Menu
Start your day with these nutritious recipes and feel energetic throughout the day

Porridge is a wholesome meal that gives you the right amount of nutrition to kick-start your day.

What would you like to try for breakfast? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Porridge is a wholesome meal that gives you the right amount of nutrition to kick-start your day. Whether you like it with fruits and nuts, or with plain milk, yogurt and water – the health food will keep you fuller for longer and help you feel energetic through the day.

So look no further as these recipes by Digestive Health Institute by Dr. Muffi are the perfect way to begin your day.

Fuller For Longer

This breakfast bowl is rich in fibre — the soluble fibre from oats and the insoluble fibre from nuts and seeds.

Ingredients:

20g – Oats
35g – Greek yogurt
28g – SoulFuelTM Butterscotch
20ml – Water
3g – Almond
3g – Walnut
2g – Black raisins
2g – Sunflower seeds
2g – Pumpkin seed
2g – Cranberry
2g – Fig
2g – Dates
1g – Chia seeds
1g – Flax seeds

Method:

*Mix together the oats, SoulFuel, Greek yogurt and water. Stir until it becomes a homogeneous mixture.

*Top up with a mix of all the nuts, dry fruits and seeds.

*Serve chilled.

Health Benefits:

*Gives you the necessary protein requirement as it has oats, Greek yogurt and SoulFuelTM.

*It is rich in fibre — the soluble fibre from oats and the insoluble fibre from nuts and seeds.

*It also helps in satiety.

*You also get healthy fats from almonds, walnuts and the seeds.

*Cranberry and figs are rich in anti-oxidants.

*Rich in calcium due to the addition of Greek yogurt.

Awesome Wholesome

Would you like to try this bowl of goodness?

Ingredients:

20g – Oats
35g – Greek yogurt
28g – SoulFuelTM butterscotch
20ml – Water
40g – Apple
35g – Pomegranate

Method:

*Mix together the oats, SoulFuel, Greek yogurt and water. Stir until it becomes a homogeneous mixture.

*Chop the apple into small cubes and garnish over the mixture along with pomegranate seeds.

*Serve chilled

Health Benefits:

*Gives you the necessary protein requirement as it has oats, Greek yogurt and SoulFuelTM.

*It is rich is soluble fibre coming from oats, and is low in fat.

*The body gets essential vitamins and nutrients from apple and pomegranate.

*It is rich in calcium due to the Greek yogurt used.

Keep It Simple

Kick-start your day with one of these healthy recipes.

Ingredients:

35g – Greek yogurt
25g – Blueberry
20g – Raspberry
7g – Cranberry

Method:

*Add Greek yogurt in a container/bowl.

*Top it up with blueberry, raspberry and cranberry.

*Serve chilled.

Health Benefits:

*The Greek yogurt is rich in proteins and calcium.

*It is rich in anti-oxidants due to the presence of berries.

*Low fat and low calories.

