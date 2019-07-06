Start your day with these healthy peanut butter recipes

A healthy morning will ensure an equally healthy and energetic day ahead. Which is why, having a nutritious breakfast is very important. But since most mornings are spent hurriedly finishing chores before heading out for work, having a healthy breakfast often takes a backseat. But there is one component which can ensure you begin your day on a healthy note — peanut butter!

According to Chetan Kanani, co-founder of Alpino Health Foods, “Peanut butter is one of the most-popular protein-rich food items available today. If you are wondering how to choose the right variety, you must ensure that the product is free of trans-fat and added sugar”.

So what are you waiting for? Try these easy-to-make peanut butter recipes and have a healthy day ahead!

Peanut Butter Fruit Smoothie

In a blender, take fruits of your choice and just add a teaspoon of peanut butter. Blend it with a cup of milk or frozen yogurt. Your healthy peanut butter fruit smoothie is ready in less than a minute!

Peanut Butter Yogurt

Take 1 cup of plain Greek yogurt and add 3 tablespoons of peanut butter to it. You can also choose to add honey if you like. This will make for an awesome standalone yogurt or even a sweet dip to have with something.

Protein Smoothie w/Peanut Butter Powder

Take a glass of water and add your protein powder and peanut butter powder to it. Blend it well and consume it as a pre-workout meal for muscle gain!

Peanut Butter Sandwich

An all-time favourite, peanut butter tastes amazing with bread! It makes for the perfect pre-workout meal in the morning, a breakfast option, or even an on-the-go snack! It is filling and gives you energy. Pair it with a chocolate spread for some sweet goodness or try out the ol’ PB&J!

Peanut Butter Fruit Salad

Consuming merely fruits on a regular basis can get a little monotonous for fitness enthusiasts. However, adding a little peanut butter can change the flavour of the salad and give it a tasty twist.