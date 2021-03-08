Satiate your hunger pangs with these healthy pancakes (recipe inside)

We all love to indulge in a variety of dishes to satiate our taste buds. But instead of opting for oily, sweetened, and fried varieties, it is always advisable to consume foods that are nutritious and delicious in equal measure.

Like we have often written, one of the best ways to do that is to count on seasonal vegetables that also help boost one’s immunity.

So if you’d like to try such a recipe today, here’s a simple one from Pilates trainer Radhika Karle that we thought would make for a healthy binge.

Check out the recipe below.

“It is the pumpkin season! Filled with the immunity-supporting antioxidant, vitamin A, pumpkins are the ideal winter vegetable. These pumpkin pancakes are easy to make, delicious, and super fluffy,” she said.

ALSO READ | Five pancakes to start your day

Ingredients

1 cup – Rolled oats

2 tsp – Baking powder

1 tsp – Ground cinnamon powder

½ tsp – Ground ginger powder

¼ tsp – Salt

1 cup – Pumpkin puree

¾ cup – Milk

1 tbsp – Maple syrup

Method

*Combine all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until smoothly blended to a cake batter consistency

*Heat a pan over medium heat

*Add ½ teaspoon cooking oil, then drop about ¼ cup of the pancake batter

*Cook for 2-3 minutes until the batter starts to bubble on top

*Gently flip and cook for about two minutes or until golden brown on both sides

*Set aside on a plate and cover to keep warm

Repeat the process with the remaining batter

Serve with plain yoghurt and drizzle some maple syrup, if desired

Note: To make 1 cup pumpkin purée, cook 1½ cups raw pumpkin in a pressure cooker with ½ cup water till cooked through. Mash with a fork and then blend in a blender on low till puréed.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle