Bored of your regular breakfast? Try this healthy pancake

Give a great start to your day with this easy recipe of healthy pancake. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram) Give a great start to your day with this easy recipe of healthy pancake. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram)

In the mood for a mouth-watering yet light dish? While typical pancakes are made of plain flour or maida, it is time you ditch them for a more healthy version with atta or whole wheat flour pancakes. Pancakes make for a sumptuous and filling breakfast dish that can help break monotonous routines. It also adds variety and helps kick-start the day.

Here is a whole wheat flour pancake version that we chanced upon on Master Chef India runner’s up Neha Deepak Shah’s Instagram.

This is what she had to say. “Super easy and can be made using the most basic ingredients. It is nice and fluffy and I enjoy it with a lot of summer fruits,” she said.

Here’s the recipe she shared.

Dry ingredients

1 cup – Whole wheat flour

1tbsp – Corn flour

2tbsp – Coconut sugar or regular powdered sugar

2tsp – Baking powder

A pinch of salt

Wet Ingredients

1 cup + 2tbsp milk (room temperature)

2tbsp – Melted butter

1/2tsp – Vanilla extract

You can also put cinnamon powder, cocoa powder, orange zest to add additional flavour.

Method

*Mix all the dry ingredients and then add the wet ingredients and make a smooth flowing batter (like idli batter).

*Pour the batter on a hot non-stick tawa and cook on low flame. Once you see bubbles, flip it and cook on the other side.

*Do not cook this on a super-hot pan.

All set to make it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd