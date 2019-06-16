Looking for healthy muffin recipes? Try this Whole Wheat Mango version

Indians love their mangoes – there is no other way to put it. A bite of this highly nutritious, sweet and pulpy wonder, and one can be lost for words. With shops already stocking up on the ‘king of fruits’, make sure you try as many varieties as you can this season. But if you are also looking for unique ways to keep the goodness alive then go for this Mango Muffins recipe.

With the goodness of flaxseeds and whole wheat, this eggless recipe was prepared in one of my cooking workshops where the participants were in between 8-15 years. The best part about the workshop was when these young and bright kids decided to opt for a healthier lifestyle. They understood that a home-baked delicacy is always yummier and healthier.

Whole Wheat Mango Muffins

Yields: 18

Ingredients:

3 cups – Whole wheat flour

1 cup – Mango puree

1/2 cup – Blueberry jam (or any jam)

1 cup – Castor sugar (or powdered sugar)

2/3 cup – Cooking oil

4 tbsp – Flaxmeal egg replacer

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

1 pinch – Salt

4 tsp – Baking powder

Method:

* Preheat oven at 180 degree celsius and grease and dust the muffin pan.

* For flaxmeal egg replacer, measure 4 tbsp of flax meal along with 12 tbsp of water. Stir well and let the mixture rest for about 15 minutes. This process of resting helps the flax meal mixture develop a gelatinous consistency similar to eggs. Please note that flaxmeal is nothing but pre-roasted flax seeds powder.

* In a large mixing bowl, beat the sugar and oil until it’s light and fluffy. Add the flaxmeal, mango puree, vanilla extract, salt, baking powder, whole wheat flour and beat well until it’s mixed well.

* Pour the mango muffin batter into the muffin pan followed by ½ tbsp of jam in the middle. Cover it with the batter again.

* Place in the preheated oven to bake for 15 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.

* Once done, remove from the oven and allow muffins to cool completely. Top them up with more jam and sugar.

Health benefits of Mango and Flaxseeds

* Mango is high in fibre, and is a great source of vitamin A and vitamin C. It also contains folate, B6, iron and a little calcium, zinc and vitamin E. Mangoes are a good source of antioxidants, containing certain phytochemicals such as gallotannins and mangiferin which have been studied for their health benefits.

* Flaxseeds, a boon for diabetics, is a good source of Omega 3 fats, improves digestive health, lowers blood pressure and bad cholesterol, and reduces the risk of cancer.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.