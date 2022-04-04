Healthy eating: Try this misal recipe straight from Neena Gupta’s kitchen

From vada pav to pav bhaji — Maharashtrian street food is extremely varied and rich in flavour. One such popular street delight is misal, which is basically a sprouts curry enjoyed with pav. If you are looking for a healthier version of this popular dish, you have come to the right place!

Neena Gupta, who regularly shares quick and simple food recipes on her Instagram account, recently showed how to make healthy misal at home. So don your chef’s hat now and head to the kitchen to prepare this delicious dish.

Take a look.

Here’s how you can make healthy misal at home.

Ingredients

*Chickpeas

*Moong/matki sprouts

*Mustard seeds

*Jeera

*Hing

*Kadipatta

*Ginger and garlic paste

*Onion

*Tomatoes

*Turmeric powder

*Coriander powder

*Red chilli powder

*Goda masala

*Farsan

Method

Soak the chickpeas overnight and boil them with kadipatta and salt in a cooker. Simultaneously, boil the sprouted moong in a vessel. In a vessel, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, jeera, hing and kadipatta followed by ginger garlic paste). Next, add sliced onion to the vessel and sauté the mixture. Add turmeric, coriander and red chilli powder to the mixture. Next, add some sliced tomatoes and cook them. Now add the boiled sprouts and chickpeas to the prepared mixture. Top this up with goda masala and add water to the mixture after cooking it for some time. Boil this to the desired consistency and sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves once it’s prepared.

Will you try this recipe?

