scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19

Fulfill your midnight cravings with these healthy options

If you have been making regular visits to the fridge in the middle of the night and feeling guilty the next day, we have some healthy alternative solutions for you all. Keep this handy till a new routine is set again.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 11:00:23 pm
midnight snack, healthy midnight snack, healthy midnight snacks, snacks, indian express, indian express news Which one are you opting for? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The compulsive need to stay at home has shaken up our carefully maintained routines and upended sleeping schedules as well. As a result, the craving for an emergency midnight snack is something that has crept back into our lives. If you are guilty of making regular visits to the fridge at unearthly hours, we have some healthy alternatives, so you can enjoy the unregulated snacking.

Cereal and milk

Yes, we hear you, “This is breakfast”. But milk and cereal can also serve as a healthy midnight snack. Keep a tab on the portion and you will not regret this meal.

Yogurt and fruit

yoghurt, nutrition for breastfeeding mothers, health of newborn baby, indian express Yogurt can be your midnight snack. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Yogurt is a great source of calcium and can actually help you to sleep better. In case you suffer from hunger pangs at midnight, take a bowl of yogurt, add some fruits and fulfill the craving.

Fruits and nuts

Eating fruits with dry fruits and nuts can be a healthy option. It also takes minimal effort. Cut some fruits and add some nuts to it and enjoy a nutritious meal.

Popcorn

Enjoy a bowl of popcorn while watching a series.

Popcorn can be a healthy midnight snack. Give butter a miss though for a positive bingeing session.

Dark chocolate

dark chocolate for hair care, is dark chocolate good for hair, dark chocolate hair masks, dark chocolate hair conditioner, hair care, indian express, indian express news Dark chocolates are a healthy midnight snack option. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dark chocolate has less sugar and a whole lot of antioxidants. Make this your midnight snack instead of the bar of chocolate bar you inch towards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan gave ethnic fashion goals in lehengas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement