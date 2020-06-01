Fulfill your midnight cravings with these healthy options

Which one are you opting for? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Which one are you opting for? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The compulsive need to stay at home has shaken up our carefully maintained routines and upended sleeping schedules as well. As a result, the craving for an emergency midnight snack is something that has crept back into our lives. If you are guilty of making regular visits to the fridge at unearthly hours, we have some healthy alternatives, so you can enjoy the unregulated snacking.

Cereal and milk

Yes, we hear you, “This is breakfast”. But milk and cereal can also serve as a healthy midnight snack. Keep a tab on the portion and you will not regret this meal.

Yogurt and fruit

Yogurt is a great source of calcium and can actually help you to sleep better. In case you suffer from hunger pangs at midnight, take a bowl of yogurt, add some fruits and fulfill the craving.

Fruits and nuts

Eating fruits with dry fruits and nuts can be a healthy option. It also takes minimal effort. Cut some fruits and add some nuts to it and enjoy a nutritious meal.

Popcorn

Popcorn can be a healthy midnight snack. Give butter a miss though for a positive bingeing session.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate has less sugar and a whole lot of antioxidants. Make this your midnight snack instead of the bar of chocolate bar you inch towards.

