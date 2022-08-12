scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Healthy living: Try this delicious drink that covers all six of the Ayurvedic tastes

Basil is a popular remedy for ailments such as nausea, bug bites. It is also widely used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 9:10:47 am
Ayurvedic taste, Ayurvedic drink, basil leaves, tulsi leaves, basil leaves drink, tulsi leaves drink, Ayurvedic drink for health, Ayurveda, indian express newsAround the world, there are many different varieties of basil, which are: sweet basil, bush or Greek basil, Thai basil, cinnamon basil and lettuce basil. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ayurveda is considered to be a soulful experience and many people turn to it for its many health benefits. When it comes to food and drinks, there are several options that can cool down the gut, help boost immunity and are good to taste, too. They are also great for stress management and to improve the overall quality of life.

This basil drink is among them. Jennifer Tabrizi, an Ayurveda lifestyle coach shared the recipe on Instagram, writing that this “delicious and refreshing lime-basil drink covers all six of the Ayurvedic tastes”, which are:

1. Sweet
2. Salty
3. Astringent
4. Pungent
5. Sour
6. Bitter

Check out the recipe here:

To make this drink, you will need,

* A handful of basil (wash them thoroughly)
* 1 cup of water
* Lime zest
* Some grated ginger
– 1 tsp of coconut sugar
– An additional 2 cups of water

Method:

Put everything in a blender. Once ready, add the additional two cups of water after blending the top ingredients to increase the quantity and to slightly dilute the taste.

Then, take a glass and add salt to the rim to enhance the taste. Transfer the liquid into it and drink it up!

Around the world, there are many different varieties of basil, which are: sweet basil, bush or Greek basil, Thai basil, cinnamon basil and lettuce basil. According to healthline.com, basil is a popular remedy for ailments such as nausea, bug bites. It is also widely used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine.

People like to have it in the morning, so as to get relief from respiratory problems, such as by adding it to the tea along with a drop of honey.

Would you like to try this drink?

Latest News 

