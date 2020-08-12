Make quesadillas in just 15 minutes (recipe inside)

Do you like quesadillas? (Photo: Getty)

A Mexican dish that almost resembles tacos, quesadillas are spicy and filled with cheese. The combination is delicious, and makes for a quick bite which is low on carbs and high on taste! This recipe by YouTuber Joey, the diet chef, will instantly come to your rescue on days you are looking for exactly that. The best part? All you need is a few ingredients and just 15 minutes!

Check it out below.

Ingredients

150 g – Almond flour

6 g – Xanthan gum

2 g – Baking powder

Salt, to taste

1 – Medium-sized egg

Water

1 cup – Shredded cheddar cheese

Method

*In a bowl, add almond flour, xanthan gum powder, baking powder and salt to taste as per the measurements mentioned above.

*Whisk these ingredients and then add a egg to this mixture. Add 2-4 tablespoons of water (if needed) and combine the mixture until you get a crumble-like texture.

*Now use your hands and knead the dough and make 4 small balls. Spread a parchment sheet and place a dough ball. Cover it with another sheet of parchment paper and flatten it using a rolling pin. Repeat the process with other dough balls.

*Now place a flat pan and add the flat circular tortillas cook them. They cook really quickly so give 30 seconds only to each side. Imagine making papads, that is exactly how you make tortillas for quesadillas!

*Now add shredded cheddar cheese in between two tortillas and cook them on the pan until the cheese begins to melt.

*Now transfer the quesadillas from the pan to a flat slab and cut into four slices.

They are super cheesy and you won’t be able to get enough of it!

Will you try this recipe?

