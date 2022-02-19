Try this healthy kadha to boost your immune system (recipe inside)

As the cold season is upon us, taking care of our immune system especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic, is of utmost importance. A strong and robust immune system can ward off seasonal colds and viral infections, and can make your recovery fast and comfortable.

As such, it is extremely important to have the right food habits to remain healthy and fit. And, what better than trying our age-old health remedies? kadha is one of India’s most popular remedies, with numerous health advantages. This warm beverage has been used to treat a variety of ailments according to Ayurveda.

Guntas Sethi, popularly known as Chef Guntas, shared a simple and delicious kadha recipe that will successfully “enhance your immunity”.

Take a look at the “quick, easy and immediately feel good recipe” here:

Check out the detailed recipe for this immunity-boosting kadha here:

Ingredients

*1 tbsp fennel seeds (saunf)

*1 tbsp carom seeds (ajwain)

*4-5 garlic cloves

*7-8 black pepper

*2 inches cinnamon stick

*8-10 basil (tulsi) leaves

*1.5 inches freshly grated ginger

*1.5 inches freshly grated turmeric

*6-8 munakka

*2-3 black cardamom

*1 tbsp organic jaggery

*1 tsp lemon juice

Method

*Heat 700ml of water in a pot and bring to a rumbling boil.

*Add the sauf, ajwain, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon stick, tulsi leaves, ginger, turmeric, munakka and black cardamom and let it simmer for a few minutes.

*Add the jaggery to the mixture. Cover and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes.

*Sieve the kadha and pour it into a glass. Add 1 tsp of lemon juice before serving.

When are you trying this recipe?

