These healthy banana doughnuts require just 4 things (recipe inside)

Give your doughnuts a healthy twist with this recipe. (Photo: Getty) Give your doughnuts a healthy twist with this recipe. (Photo: Getty)

It is always a great idea to begin the day on a healthy and fulfilling note. But what if we tell you that healthy does not always mean boring, and that’s exactly the kind of recipe we have for you today. We are pretty sure you too have been missing doughnuts, and if you are in the mood for some without fearing about putting on extra calories, you are at the right place. Go ahead and check out this easy doughnut recipe that requires just four ingredients.

Ingredients

1 – Banana

1 cup – All-purpose flour

1/2 cup- Curd

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

Steps

*Mash the banana well; ensure there are no chunks left. Then add 1 heaped cup of all-purpose flour to it and mix nicely.

*Now add 1/2 cup curd along with 1/2 tsp baking soda. Mix until you get a nice, smooth dough. Meanwhile, set a thick base pan on medium heat and pour some oil into it. Let it heat up for a minute or two.

*Now oil your spoon and scoop out half a tsp of the dough and pour it into the heated pan. Let it fry until the doughnut turns golden brown. Then place it on a napkin to drain excess oil.

*Garnish the doughnuts with powdered sugar or chocolate ganache, (Here’s how you can make it)

Would you like to try it today?

