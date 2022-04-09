Craving something sweet? Try this healthy and high-protein motichoor laddoo recipe

Laddoos are a ubiquitous Indian dessert – spherically shaped edible balls made from a variety of ingredients such as besan or gram flour, boondi, dry fruits, desiccated coconut etc and are popularly relished across the country.

ALSO READ | Easy dessert recipe: Make eggless chocolate mousse in just five minutes

Served as religious offerings as well, laddoos are commonly known as ‘naroo’ in Bengali and ‘laroo’ in Assamese. While delicious to eat as a snack or post a heavy meal, laddoos are made with calorie-rich ingredients such as ghee and sugar syrups.

As such, would you like to try a healthy, high protein recipe for motichoor laddoos? Nutritionist Arijita Singh took to Instagram to share her version of motichoor laddoos made with Amaranth seeds. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀʀᴊɪᴛᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ | Nutritionist (@we_nourish)

Amaranth seeds, commonly known as Rajgira, are a powerhouse of nutrients and protein, according to the expert. Arijita mentioned that amaranth is an “excellent source of fibre, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and a good source of calcium, zinc, copper, selenium, vitamin B6 and folate.”

She emphasised that amaranth seeds “have no taste of their own” and will easily absorb any flavour that you may add to the recipe.

Take a look at the detailed recipe and instructions for healthy motichoor laddoos.

*Roast 1 cup of amaranth seeds for 5 minutes on a low flame.

*Add 2 cups of water to the mixture after the seeds are toasted.

*Cover and cook until water is fully absorbed from the mixture.

*Next, add 2 crushed cardamom pods to the mixture and keep aside to cool down.

*Lightly fry a selection of dry fruits (according to preference) and seeds in 1 tbsp of ghee until brown.

*Add the boiled amaranth to the dry fruits, 1/3 cup jaggery powder( depends on how sweet you like) and keep aside.

*To prepare the laddoos, grease palms with ghee and make spherical balls once the mixture has cooled down.

While these amaranth motichoor laddoos don’t resemble the bright, orange colour of our usual motichoor laddoos, they are devoid of food colouring and unnecessary calories.

Will you try this recipe?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!