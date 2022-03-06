Healthy foods to consume when fasting, according to Ayurveda

Fasting refers to deliberately stopping eating, either completely or sporadically, for a specific period of time. It usually lasts from 12 to 24 hours and there are various types of it, such as intermittent fasts, water fasts, fruit fasts etc.

Said to improve overall gut health and detoxify the body, Ayurveda highly recommends fasting for those who are able to do it. As such, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share the benefits of fasting, recommending a few healthy foods that you can eat during it.

“Fasting does wonders to your physical as well as mental health. It helps you with many health disorders, from PCOS, obesity, high cholesterol, liver disorders etc.,” she captioned the post.

Sharing her personal experiences while fasting, Dr Bhavsar mentioned that she had found relief on an “emotional and spiritual level”.

What’s the best way to fast?

The expert noted that different types of fasts will work differently from person to person. “Practise what works for you. In order to know which one suits you, you need to give it a try.”

What are different kinds of fasts?

*Dry fast (no food- no water)

*Fasting on water

*Fasting on fruits

*Fasting on liquids (herbal drinks)

*Fasting from grains

*Fasting from sugar and salt

*Fasting from social media

*Fasting from negativity

*IF (intermittent fasting)

*Circadian rhythm fasting

*CIF (Circadian Intermittent fasting)

A few Ayurveda-approved healthy foods recommended during fasting are as follows:

*Fruits

*Nuts

*Dairy (milk, curd, buttermilk)

*Rajgira/kuttu roti

*Sabudana khichdi (tapioca pearl khichdi)

*Boiled sweet potatoes & potatoes

*Coconut water/ sugarcane juice

*Home made sweets

Dr Bhavsar cautioned against eating junk or unhealthy food during fasting. She said: “Please do not resort to unhealthy chips, falahari chiwda and fried food. It’s better not to fast than eating unhealthy food that leads to various disorders.”

