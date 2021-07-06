Healthy eating: Here are two kidney-friendly recipes for dialysis patients

Apeksha Ekbote, the chief dietician at NephroPlus, shares two simple recipes which will highly benefit a dialysis patient. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

When a person undergoes dialysis, their diet changes. There are many subtractions, some modifications and the patient has to be extremely mindful of what they put on their plate. While even an occasional indulgence is a no-no, there are other ways in which they can make their taste buds happy, while also keeping the health factor in mind.

Apeksha Ekbote, the chief dietician at NephroPlus, shares two simple recipes which will highly benefit a dialysis patient. These hardly need any exhaustive preparation. Read on to know more about the step-by-step process.

PANEER SHASHLIK: Grilled paneer with vegetables which can be eaten as a snack or main course.

Servings — 5

Serving size — 1-2

Ingredients

– Paneer — 500 g cubed

– Green capsicum — 1 (50 g)

– Onion — 1 (50 g)

– Tomato — 1 (50 g)

– Refined oil — 3-4 tsp for greasing

For marinade

– Hung curd — 100 g

– Coriander powder — 1 tsp

– Chilli powder — 1 tsp

– Garam masala powder — 1 tsp

– Lemon juice — ½ tsp

– Ginger garlic paste — 1 tsp

– Cornflour — 1 tbsp

– Salt — ¼ tsp or as per dietician’s advice

Preparation

* Mix the ingredients listed for marinade in a large glass bowl. Add the paneer, capsicum, onions and tomatoes to it.

* Ensure the vegetables and paneer are well coated in the marinade. Then cover the bowl with cling wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

* Grease the bamboo skewers with oil and arrange the paneer, onion, capsicum and tomato alternatively like a shashlik.

* If you’re grilling it in an oven, preheat the oven at 250-degrees centigrade and grill for 20-25 minutes. You can even grill them on a pan by greasing it with oil and rotating the shashliks every two minutes on medium flame. Serve hot.

Nutritional value in one serving

Calories–151.7 Kcal

Protein–7.2 g

Sodium–73.3 mg

Potassium–178.2 mg

Phosphorus–187.3 mg

RAVA APPAM

– Can be eaten for breakfast.

– Diabetic and dialysis friendly.

Portions — 8 dosas

Serving size — 1 dosa

Ingredients

– Rava/Semolina — 1 cup

– Poha/Rice flakes — ¾ cup

– Curd — ½ cup

– Sugar — 2 tsp

– Salt — ¼ tsp or as per dietician’s advice

– Baking soda — ¼ tsp

– Refined oil — 1-2 tsp for greasing

Preparation

* In a small mixie, take rava and poha and blend into a fine powder without adding any water.

* Now, add curd, sugar, salt and one cup of water. Whisk and mix well until there are no lumps. Add baking soda and mix until a smooth flowing consistency.

* Pour the batter over the hot tawa greased with a little oil. Keep the flame on medium and cook. Serve hot with onion chutney.

Nutritional value in one serving

Calories–38 Kcal

Protein–4.2 g

Sodium–107.7 mg

Potassium–107.3 mg

Phosphorus–75.9 mg

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle