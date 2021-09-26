Healthy eating: Try making this easy salad with horse gram (kulith)

You don’t need anything fancy to start your millet journey. Nature has given us more than what we need. The trick is making certain ingredients work. One of my students recently asked me how we can continue to eat beetroot without colouring the dish pink. This got me thinking as a millet coach, especially since I had suggested her recipes with beetroot to help with her health issues. I decided to try something with beetroot myself.

To my millet roti, I usually smear spicy Mexican dip. But yesterday, I topped it up with basic lentil salad and charred beetroot, and raw turmeric slices. I decided on this considering many of us need adequate protein along with good fibre and other multi-vitamins. I was happy I could attempt this salad bowl with basic ingredients available to me.

Kulith Salad (horse gram salad)

Ingredients (serves 4)

· ½ cup kulith (kulath, kulthi or horse gram)

· 1 medium onion finely-chopped

· ½ cup bell peppers finely-chopped

· 10-12 cherry tomatoes halved

· Rock salt

· Black pepper freshly ground

· ½ big size beetroot thinly-sliced

· 3 inch turmeric thinly-sliced

· 2 tsp coconut aminos

· 2 tbsp black olives sliced

· 2-3 tsp extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

· 1 inch ginger (grated)

Method

1. Thoroughly wash and soak kulith dal overnight for at least 12 hours.

2. Boil with salt and turmeric in a pressure cooker for 2-3 whistles on medium flame or until tender.

3. In a pan, pour a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil and start sautéing the veggies. You can add any seasonal veggies like carrots, pumpkin, peas, spinach, etc.

4. Add salt and pepper. You can decide to add some herbs, too.

5. Add boiled dal and use up the water for sumptuous pepper rasam or just as plain soup.

6. Mix everything and transfer it to a bowl and keep it warm.

7. Now for charred beetroot and raw turmeric, start placing the slices on a greased pre-heated cast iron pan or tawa. Season them with salt and freshly-ground pepper.

8. Drizzle some coconut aminos or you can substitute it with balsamic vinegar. If you have neither, sprinkle some jaggery powder and turn the flame off. You will get an excellent aroma.

9. Start assembling the salad as shared in the video.

10. Pair it with either millet roti or just have it with millet soup. Your meal is sorted.

Health benefits of kulith dal

Kulith (horse gram), with its excellent nutrient profile and plenty of antioxidants, protects against kidney stones and gall stones and also prevents lifestyle disorders. It has the potential to fight hunger, anemia, growth retardation, maternal mortality, fetal and infant abnormalities.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

