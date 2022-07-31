Healthy eating: For breakfast tomorrow, try this super-quick high-protein dish

Happy breakfasts are not always about sunny-side-up or protein shakes; you can rustle up something extremely tasty and quick with the humble moong dal as well. When you follow a millet protocol and have to control your millet portion, quick meals add a lot of convenience. Today’s recipe will take you five minutes, if not less, and you will have a platter full of taste and nutrition.

And, if you have been meaning to add more protein, try this quick chaat. I enjoy this simple breakfast with spicy buttermilk (masala chaach) or sometimes with my morning green juice. If you start your day with something as simple as this, you have the freedom to make an elaborate meal for lunch.

Try this quick chaat and improvise with your favourite veggies. Instead of tofu, you can opt for cottage cheese or even boiled eggs.

Green moong chaat

Ingredients (serves 4):

– 2 cups of boiled moong (whole green gram)

– 2 medium boiled potatoes (chunks)

– 2 medium tomatoes (finely chopped)

– 1 green chilli (finely chopped)

– 2-inch ginger (grated)

– ½ cup tofu (cubed)

– Himalayan pink salt to taste

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– ½ tsp red chilli powder (optional)

– ½ tsp Abana chaat masala (optional)

– Juice of 2 lemons

– 1 cup fresh coriander and mint leaves

Method:

1. Soak one cup whole moong (green gram) overnight and in the morning, thoroughly wash and boil it with double the amount of water and with optimum salt and turmeric.

2. You can pressure-cook for 1-2 whistles and allow the cooker to depressurise naturally. You can also cook in an open vessel with little more water and cook till the moong beans are tender but not soggy. You can sieve extra water and collect it for your soups or curries for lunch.

3. Once cooled, add all the veggies, green chilli, ginger and tofu. I have also tried this recipe with chunks of burrata and kalari cheese and it came out just wonderful.

4. Add all spices followed by lemon juice and fresh coriander mint leaves.

5. Serve fresh with spicy buttermilk or sattu drink. You can also club it with your morning juice or a bowl of fruits.

Health benefits of green moong dal

Moong beans are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, which may provide many health benefits. They may protect against heatstroke, aid digestive health, promote weight loss and lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Green moong dal is rich in high-quality proteins with high digestibility and is an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibre and essential fatty acids.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

