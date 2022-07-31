scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Healthy eating: For breakfast tomorrow, try this super-quick high-protein dish

Green moong dal is rich in high-quality proteins with high digestibility, and is an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibre and essential fatty acids

Written by Shalini Rajani | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 8:00:26 pm
healthy eating, healthy meals, green moong chaat, Green moong recipe, healthy eating, tasty homemade recipes, indian express newsWould you like to have this high-protein food? (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Happy breakfasts are not always about sunny-side-up or protein shakes; you can rustle up something extremely tasty and quick with the humble moong dal as well. When you follow a millet protocol and have to control your millet portion, quick meals add a lot of convenience. Today’s recipe will take you five minutes, if not less, and you will have a platter full of taste and nutrition.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

And, if you have been meaning to add more protein, try this quick chaat. I enjoy this simple breakfast with spicy buttermilk (masala chaach) or sometimes with my morning green juice. If you start your day with something as simple as this, you have the freedom to make an elaborate meal for lunch.

ALSO READ |Try this vegan version of Vietnamese pho with a millet of your choice; recipe inside

Try this quick chaat and improvise with your favourite veggies. Instead of tofu, you can opt for cottage cheese or even boiled eggs.

Green moong chaat

Ingredients (serves 4):

– 2 cups of boiled moong (whole green gram)
– 2 medium boiled potatoes (chunks)
– 2 medium tomatoes (finely chopped)
– 1 green chilli (finely chopped)
– 2-inch ginger (grated)
– ½ cup tofu (cubed)
– Himalayan pink salt to taste
– 1 tsp cumin powder
– ½ tsp red chilli powder (optional)
– ½ tsp Abana chaat masala (optional)
– Juice of 2 lemons
– 1 cup fresh coriander and mint leaves

Method:

1. Soak one cup whole moong (green gram) overnight and in the morning, thoroughly wash and boil it with double the amount of water and with optimum salt and turmeric.

2. You can pressure-cook for 1-2 whistles and allow the cooker to depressurise naturally. You can also cook in an open vessel with little more water and cook till the moong beans are tender but not soggy. You can sieve extra water and collect it for your soups or curries for lunch.

3. Once cooled, add all the veggies, green chilli, ginger and tofu. I have also tried this recipe with chunks of burrata and kalari cheese and it came out just wonderful.

4. Add all spices followed by lemon juice and fresh coriander mint leaves.

5. Serve fresh with spicy buttermilk or sattu drink. You can also club it with your morning juice or a bowl of fruits.

ALSO READ |Low-carb millets meals are super easy to make; here’s a recipe to prove it

Health benefits of green moong dal

Moong beans are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, which may provide many health benefits. They may protect against heatstroke, aid digestive health, promote weight loss and lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Green moong dal is rich in high-quality proteins with high digestibility and is an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibre and essential fatty acids.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

3

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

4

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

5

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Key mover behind MVA, BJP detractor Sanjay Raut now under ED glare
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hariyali teej 2022
Hariyali Teej 2022: Take cues from your favourite B-town celebs on how to ace the Teej look
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement