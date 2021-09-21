scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Healthy eating: Four dessert recipes for this festive season

Indian festivals are incomplete without sweet dishes and dessert recipes; have you tried these?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 1:30:26 pm
healthy eating, healthy recipes, dessert recipes, healthy dessert recipes, sugar-free dessert recipes, festivals, sweet dishes, healthy sweet dishes to make at home, indian express newsWould you like these tasty sugar-free sweet dishes this festive season? (Photos: PR handout)

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi may be over, but the festivities continue. In the country and around the world, people are already getting ready to celebrate the upcoming festivals, which include Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali, etc.

Indian festivals are incomplete without sweet dishes and dessert recipes. As such, Smita Patil, a food creator on Trell shares with indianexpress.com some healthy sugar-free recipes, from modak to coconut ladoo; read on.

1. Dates and dry fruits modak

healthy eating, healthy recipes, dessert recipes, healthy dessert recipes, sugar-free dessert recipes, festivals, sweet dishes, healthy sweet dishes to make at home, indian express news (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients

– 1 cup almonds
– 1 cup cashews
– 1 cup dates
– ½ cup jaggery

Method

* Blend all the above ingredients in a jar. The mixture will turn a little sticky because of the dates.
* Now, take small portions of it and add it to a modak maker, press it tight till it holds its shape and remove it.

2. Roasted sooji ladoo

healthy eating, healthy recipes, dessert recipes, healthy dessert recipes, sugar-free dessert recipes, festivals, sweet dishes, healthy sweet dishes to make at home, indian express news (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients

– 1 cup sooji (chiroti rava)
– 1½ cup maida
– 2 cup powdered sugar
– 1 cup ghee
– Dry fruits
– Elaichi (6-8 pieces)

Method

* Roast the sooji on low flame till it releases aroma; let it turn slightly brown. Remove it and keep it aside to cool down.
* In the same pan, roast maida on low flame till it releases aroma and changes colour slightly. Remove and keep it aside.
* Now in a small pan, heat ghee and fry the dry fruits.
* Take a big plate or vessel, add all the ingredients and mix well.
* Make small ladoos and store it in an airtight container.

3. Moong dal halwa

healthy eating, healthy recipes, dessert recipes, healthy dessert recipes, sugar-free dessert recipes, festivals, sweet dishes, healthy sweet dishes to make at home, indian express news (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients

– 1 cup moong dal
– 2 tsp ghee
– Dry fruits of choice
– 1 cup jaggery
– Little water/milk
– ¼ tsp cardamom powder

Method

* Roast one cup moong dal on low flame.
* Remove it, let it cool down and then grind it to powder (coarsely).
* Take a heavy bottom vessel, add ghee, dry fruits and cook for 1 minute and then remove.
* In the remaining ghee, add the grinded moong dal and mix well.
* Add cardamom powder.
* Add water/milk to it, along with jaggery, and let it cook well.
* Finally garnish with fried dry fruits.

4. Coconut halwa modak

healthy eating, healthy recipes, dessert recipes, healthy dessert recipes, sugar-free dessert recipes, festivals, sweet dishes, healthy sweet dishes to make at home, indian express news (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients

– 1 cup fresh grated coconut
– 1 cup jaggery
– 1 tsp ghee
– 2 tsp fresh cream
– 3-4 threads of kesar
– Milk

Method

* Take a non-stick pan, add fine grated coconut, sugar, ghee and fresh cream and cook on low flame.
* Keep stirring continuously so that the mixture doesn’t stick.
* Take 2 tsp milk and add kesar to it. Let it rest for 2 minutes and then add the kesar milk and mix well.
* The mixture has to turn thick like barfi. Once done, remove it off the flame.
* Now, take small portions of it and add it in a modak maker, press it tight till it holds its shape and remove.

