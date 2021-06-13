Healthy eating: Ankita Konwar shows how you can make khichdi with leftover veggies

Khichdi is considered to be extremely beneficial for health; do you know how to prepare it? (Photos: Getty images; Ankita Konwar Instagram/Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Nutritionists and doctors say there is no substitute for khichdi, because it is the one meal which can solve your many health problems while gradually putting you on the road to recovery.

It is even said that the humble khichdi is a safe bet for people recovering from Covid, or those who have just been vaccinated and are feeling under the weather.

With this in mind, if you are planning to prepare khichdi today, here is a simple recipe by fitness promoter Ankita Konwar that is guaranteed to satiate your taste buds and keep you feeling full for long.

“If cooking isn’t your game, this might really help you 😜 Khichadi is the easiest, healthiest, most balanced meal of them all ! Also, if you have leftover veggies, this is the best way to go about it ! Have fun y’all 😊 ,” she writes in the caption, alongside a video detailing the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

* She first takes some chopped vegetables and then washes and mixes dal and rice.

* Next, she adds mustard seeds and asafoetida to oil being heated in a saucepan.

* To this, she adds some chopped garlic, some red chillies, some sliced onions, turmeric and red chilli powder, chopped tomatoes and salt.

* After that, she mixes the dal and rice with this, and adds the previously chopped veggies.

* She stirs them and even adds some cashews and a little bit of jaggery.

* Do not forget to add water for consistency.

* She stirs it some more and allows it to cook by covering it with a lid.

* After a while, she takes the lid off and mixes the ingredients together one last time.

The khichdi is now ready. What do you think of this recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle