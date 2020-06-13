Try this healthy, easy sandwich for breakfast today

Make sure you binge on something healthy and filling. (Source: Archana’s Kitchen/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Make sure you binge on something healthy and filling. (Source: Archana’s Kitchen/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

With lockdown restrictions being lifted and offices opening up, if you still haven’t gotten used to the schedule, it is time you learn some easy tiffin and breakfast recipes that can come in handy and save you a lot of time. Or if hunger pangs are not letting you work, it’s time for some healthy bingeing. And mind you, it doesn’t have to be boring at all. Here is a simple recipe that we came across on chef and blogger Archana Doshi‘s Instagram page.

Take a look at the lip-smacking recipe.

The Broccoli, Paneer and Peanut Sandwich makes for an easy, protein-rich crunchy recipe that will surely be a favourite. A powerhouse of nutrients, add your own touch of flavours to the recipe with your favourite sauce.

Ingredients

4 no – Wholewheat brown bread

1 no – Broccoli, one head, cut into small florets

150g – Paneer (homemade cottage cheese), cut into small cubes

4tbsp – Roasted Peanuts (Moongphali), pounded

4 no – Garlic cloves, chopped

2tbsp – Red chilli sauce

1tsp – Black pepper powder

Salt to taste

2tbsp – Butter

1tsp – Sunflower Oil

Method

*In a mixing bowl, add the broccoli florets and pour 1 cup of boiling hot water over it and let it sit.

*Heat oil in a skillet on medium heat, add garlic and saute until it turns light brown in colour. This will take about a minute or so.

*Once the garlic has turned golden brown, drain the water from the broccoli and add it to the pan, stir fry for a couple of minutes. Do not overcook as broccoli loses its nutrition when overcooked.

*To the cooked broccoli, add crumbled paneer, salt, pepper powder, sichuan sauce and saute until the ingredients are well combined.

*Once done turn off the heat, mix in the toasted peanut and keep aside to cool.

*Preheat the sandwich maker.

*Apply butter on either side of the bread slices. On one of the slices, add the Broccoli, Paneer and Peanut stuffing and cover it with the other bread slice to make a sandwich.

*Toast Broccoli, Paneer and Peanut Sandwich in a sandwich maker until golden brown.

*Slice the sandwich diagonally and serve.

Try it out today!

