Try this healthy and easy breakfast smoothie

Breakfast is undoubtedly one of the most important meals of the day and it is necessary to have a healthy and nutritious meal in the morning to keep ourselves going. However, it is also true that in our hurry to start work, a lot of us do not get time to make ourselves a morning meal. Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi shares a health-yet-satisfying breakfast recipe to get you started on a power-packed note. Filled with nuts, caffeine, and fruit, this is one of the easiest smoothies to make.

All you need is a little preparation the night before.

Read the recipe below:

Ingredients

* 1/2 cup oats⁣

* 1/2 cup milk⁣

* 1 tsp cacao powder⁣

* 1/2 shot warm espresso⁣

* 2-3 chopped walnuts⁣

* 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder⁣

* 1/2 banana, sliced⁣

* Add oats to your container of choice.⁣

* Mix milk, cacao powder, and espresso.⁣

* Add mixture to container and top with banana, walnuts and cinnamon powder.⁣

* Refrigerate overnight.⁣

⁣

Let it sit in the refrigerator at 40° F or colder for at least eight hours. Best to eat within 24 hours, said Gandhi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle