Try this healthy and easy breakfast smoothie

April 3, 2021
Breakfast is undoubtedly one of the most important meals of the day and it is necessary to have a healthy and nutritious meal in the morning to keep ourselves going. However, it is also true that in our hurry to start work, a lot of us do not get time to make ourselves a morning meal. Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi shares a health-yet-satisfying breakfast recipe to get you started on a power-packed note. Filled with nuts, caffeine, and fruit, this is one of the easiest smoothies to make.
All you need is a little preparation the night before.
Read the recipe below:
Ingredients
* 1/2 cup oats
* 1/2 cup milk
* 1 tsp cacao powder
* 1/2 shot warm espresso
* 2-3 chopped walnuts
* 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder
* 1/2 banana, sliced
Method
* Add oats to your container of choice.
* Mix milk, cacao powder, and espresso.
* Add mixture to container and top with banana, walnuts and cinnamon powder.
* Refrigerate overnight.
Let it sit in the refrigerator at 40° F or colder for at least eight hours. Best to eat within 24 hours, said Gandhi.
