scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

Try this healthy and easy breakfast smoothie

Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi shares a recipe for a simple, delicious, healthy, and easy oat-based breakfast smoothie. Check it out here!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 7:10:49 pm
breakfast recipe, breakfast smoothieOvernight Coffeee Walnut Oats (Photo: the_nutritional_edge/Instagram)

Breakfast is undoubtedly one of the most important meals of the day and it is necessary to have a healthy and nutritious meal in the morning to keep ourselves going. However, it is also true that in our hurry to start work, a lot of us do not get time to make ourselves a morning meal. Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi shares a health-yet-satisfying breakfast recipe to get you started on a power-packed note. Filled with nuts, caffeine, and fruit, this is one of the easiest smoothies to make.

All you need is a little preparation the night before.

Read the recipe below:

Ingredients
* 1/2 cup oats⁣
* 1/2 cup milk⁣
* 1 tsp cacao powder⁣
* 1/2 shot warm espresso⁣
* 2-3 chopped walnuts⁣
* 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder⁣
* 1/2 banana, sliced⁣

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

ALSO READ |Breakfast recipe: Malaika Arora’s mother shares secret to making grainy idlis


Method⁣

* Add oats to your container of choice.⁣
* Mix milk, cacao powder, and espresso.⁣
* Add mixture to container and top with banana, walnuts and cinnamon powder.⁣
* Refrigerate overnight.⁣

Let it sit in the refrigerator at 40° F or colder for at least eight hours. Best to eat within 24 hours, said Gandhi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

chrissy teigen
Count on these fashion and skincare tips from Chrissy Teigen

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x