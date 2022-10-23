10 healthy and unique Diwali ‘gift’ ideas that you can substitute for mithai

Diwali is known to be a festive occasion, one of love, lights and gifts. Mithai and sweets are most people’s go-to gifts, but it’s up to you to break the monotony and do something unique. This Diwali, avoid store-bought unhealthy delicacies and instead, gift your loved ones something that is both healthy and delicious.

Here is dietician Garima Goyal’s list of 10 healthy and unique Diwali gift ideas that will make you stand out and enable you to inculcate positive eating habits.

MILLET FLOUR JARS

Why share only chocolates and mithai when you can give something healthy instead? Make homemade millet flour from different millets and share it with your loved ones along with a yummy, easy-to-make recipe. Millets are rich in fibre, protein, and many vitamins and minerals, and are also a part of our traditional diet.

GIFTING GREENS

Make this Diwali greener by gifting your loved ones microgreens. Microgreens are a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals. They bring several health benefits and are also incredibly flavourful.

HERBAL TEA SET

Herbal teas like peppermint tea and chamomile tea contain bioactive compounds like polyphenol, which help the body to fight many diseases. To be more indulgent, you can even gift your loved ones a pretty tea-ware set with the herbal tea.

HEALTHY SEED JARS

We all love to munch on snacks — but this Diwali, make that habit healthier. Fill up jars with a variety of seeds like pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds, and share these jars with your loved ones. Seeds contain good fats like MUFA, PUFA and are also rich in fibre.

DRIED FRUITS AND NUTS

When you share dried fruits and nuts, you don’t just share boxes of love, but also nourishment. Almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, and walnuts are excellent sources of good fats, and they also keep your heart healthy. Dried berries contain antioxidants and have disease-preventing effects. Perhaps, mix dried berries with some dark chocolate chips if you want to be a little indulgent.

Advertisement

FRUIT BASKET

If you have got a long to-do list this festive season and are in a rush, fruit baskets are your saviour. These natural sugars are good alternatives for mithai. Fruits contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Let these baskets symbolise your love and concern towards your nearest and dearest.

HOME-MADE DELICACIES

A way to spread love this Diwali is by putting in effort and time into your gifts. This year, go the extra mile by preparing yummy goodies at home. You can make delicious sweets and savouries free of trans fats and preservatives.

MAKE-YOUR-MIX

We all have our granny’s signature recipe and now is a great time to share it. Make your traditional spice mix for curries or an interesting cake mix of dry ingredients and share it along with the different recipes that can use it.

Advertisement

GULKAND JARS

Gulkand is made of dried and preserved rose petals. They are solutions to several problems like mouth ulcers, body heat, acidity, and ulcers. They can come in handy after overindulging in Diwali-special fried goodies.

JARS OF DATE CHOCOLATES OR CHOCOLATE COVERED ALMONDS



Look into gifting these yummy nutty and chocolatey assortments that are both healthy and tasty. It’s up to you to cultivate healthy snacking habits, and inspire others to do the same.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!