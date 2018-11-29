Healthy dinner options to try out this winter

This winter try out some food recipes that are not only delicious but healthy too. Vijay Thapliyal, Executive Chef at The Lodhi, New Delhi, recommends recipes that are sure to brighten up the season.

Green Quinoa Salad:

Make the most of winter greens with this wholesome dinner salad.

Preparation:

Quinoa, vegetable stock or water, broccoli, cashew nuts, yellow zucchini, edamame or peas, spring onion, basil, olive oil, ground cumin, garlic clove, lemon, avocado (optional), chili flakes (optional).

Method:

Place 1 cup quinoa and 2 cups of vegetable stock or just water (as preferred) into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Place a lid on top, slightly ajar, and reduce to a simmer for approximately 15 minutes until cooked.

Set aside with the lid on to cool for five minutes. Steam 1 and 1/2 cups of broccoli florets. Slice 1 yellow zucchini lengthwise and chop finely. Also finely chop 1 spring onion, 1 large handful of basil and 1 large garlic clove. Combine all these ingredients with 1/2 cup of shelled edamame beans or peas, 3 tsp olive oil, 1 tsp ground cumin, juice and finely grated zest of a lemon, along with the quinoa.

Season generously with salt and cracked black pepper. Top with 1/2 cup of toasted cashew nut pieces, sliced avocado and chili flakes (if using), just prior to serving.

Wild Herbs Roasted Chicken:

Perfectly tender and crispy chicken served with potatoes and all the delicious resting juices.

Preparation:

Whole chicken, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme, garlic cloves, sea salt, freshly ground pepper, EVOO (Extra virgin olive oil), leeks, celery, carrots, onions, baby jacket new potatoes.

Method:

Rinse 1 whole chicken inside and outside with water, then pat it dry with paper towels. Wash the leeks, celery, carrots and onions, then roughly chop 100 gms of each vegetable. Also wash 250 gms of new potatoes. Make a mixture of 1 tsp chopped rosemary, 1 tsp chopped thyme, 4-5 chopped garlic cloves, 2-3 tsp of EVOO with sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Season the chicken thoroughly with half of this mix and vegetables with remaining half of the mix. Stuff the chicken with half of the vegetables.

Put the remaining vegetables in a roasting pan and place the chicken breast-side up over the vegetables. Tie the legs of the chicken together with kitchen twine to help hold its shape. Place the potatoes around it and roast for 1 to 1 & 1/2 hours. Don’t forget to baste the chicken with the drippings and rotate the pan every 20 minutes or so to ensure golden crispy skin.

The chicken is done when an instant-read thermometer shows 165 degrees F. (When inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, the legs of the chicken should wiggle easily from the sockets too). Take out the chicken onto a platter and let stand for 5 minutes so the juices settle back into the meat before carving. Serve with roasted potatoes on the side.

Soba Noodle soup

Peram Mohan, Executive Chef at The Promenade and Le Dupleix Pondicherry by Hidesign

also have some suggestions.

Preparation:

10 gm Bonito flakes, 100 gm soba noodles, 30 ml mirin, 30 ml light soya sauce, salt to taste, 50 gm spring onion, 50 gm bean sprout, half sheet noori sheet, 2 eggs, 80 gm chicken, 20 gm sugar.

Method:

Take a wok, then add some water and add the Bonito flakes to make a stock out of it. Give a boil and keep it aside. In the same wok boil soba noodles and drain the noodle and set aside. Heat the oven, cut the Noori sheet into 02 cm strips and toast the Noori sheet. Cut the Chicken breast into small dices and keep it aside.

In the wok add the stock of the Bonito flakes, and then add Mirin, light soya, sugar, chicken dices, bean sprouts, salt and soba noodle. Then beat the egg with a whisk until it gets frothy. And then add to the boiling soup in three rounds. Then portion the soup into the soup bowl and garnish with coriander, Scallions and Nori sheet. Serve hot.