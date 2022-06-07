Beat the summer heat with this healthy-licious mango sabja pudding

Mangoes are relished in all forms — as a shake, salad, chutney or even dessert. One of the most loved summer fruits, mangoes not only help satiate cravings but are also rich in potassium and magnesium.

“Mangoes are also loaded with mangiferin, which protects the heart cells against getting inflamed. The magical fruit contains vitamin A that improves vision and reduces dry eye symptoms,” Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumba had told indianexpress.com earlier.

So why not indulge in a mango-licious recipe to beat the summer heat today? Thinking of what to make, worry not — we’ve have it all sorted.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared an easy Mango Sabja Pudding recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy. “A perfect make for breakfast, snack or when you’re craving for a healthy dessert,” said Karachiwala.

Notably, sabja (sweet basil seeds) provide great relief from the scorching summer heat.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Sabja seeds

1 tsp – Maple syrup

Few drops of vanilla essence

1/2 cup of coconut milk

One mango

How to make

*In a bowl add sabja, maple syrup, vanilla essence and coconut milk and mix till the seeds are soaked properly. Keep it for 5-10 mins till they are puffed up.

*Cut the mangoes in small chunks

*In a glass, add mangoes at the bottom. Then add puffed sabja, and repeat the same process

*At last, top it with chunks of mango and sprinkle chopped nuts if you like!

