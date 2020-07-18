Healthy dessert recipe: Try this whole-wheat apple cake

How about a healthy dessert tonight? (Photo: Getty) How about a healthy dessert tonight? (Photo: Getty)

Who doesn’t like to enjoy their desserts without guilt? If you have been having a hard time doing so, trust us you are not alone. However, if you have a sweet tooth and love apples, trust us you are in for a yummy ride! Check out this easy recipe which does not have sugar and all-purpose flour. The best part is that even vegetarians can enjoy it because it is eggless.

Ingredients

2 cups of whole wheat flour

1/2 cup of chopped dark chocolate

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

2 tbsps of ground flax seeds

2 tsp of baking powder

5 tbsp of water

1/2 cup of coconut sugar/ brown sugar

1/4 cup of jaggery powder ( you could also use 3/4 cup of regular sugar instead of coconut sugar & jaggery)

1/2 cup of vegetable oil/ melted butter

1 cup of milk

2-3 apples

Steps

*Since the cake will not include any eggs, it is best to start by sifting your dry ingredients. In a bowl, sift 2 cups of whole wheat flour, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, half a teaspoon of baking soda along with 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon powder.

*Focusing on wet ingredients, we have to make flax eggs. Flax eggs will be a substitute for eggs. For this combine 2 tablespoons of finely grounded flax seeds with 5 tablespoons of water. Mix it and keep it aside for 20 minutes. However, if you want to use eggs, use 2 medium-sized eggs.

*Add 3/4 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup of jaggery powder in a separate bowl. To this add, 1/2 cup of vegetable oil or butter and mix really well. To this add the flax paste that was kept aside and keep mixing it so that your cake turns out fluffy.

*To this mixture now add the mixture of dry ingredients and fold the mixture. To this add a cup of milk and keep folding the mixture and lastly add a half a cup of chopped dark chocolate.

*Pre-heat the oven at 180-degree celsius and transfer the cake batter to the cake tin which is lined with parchment sheet.

*Now take 2-3 apples and remove their core (which includes the seeds) and thinly slice them. Now place the slices one after another over the cake batter.

*Bake the cake for 40-45 minutes at 180-degree celsius. Once done, let it cool down before you de-mould and enjoy!

Will you try this recipe?

