Healthy dessert recipe: Enjoy this keto blueberry muffin in a mug

Following a healthy diet does not mean you give up on things you love. It just means turning things around smartly so that your hard work does not go to waste and your taste buds are satisfied. If you are craving blueberries in your muffin today, look no further. We have a healthy recipe for you, courtesy of YouTuber Joe Duff. Check it out.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp of salted butter, melted
- Just less than ¼ cup of blueberries
- Almost 3 tbsps confectioners swerve
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ cup almond flour
- 2 ½ tbsps vanilla protein powder
Steps
*Begin by mixing all the dry ingredients. Do not add the blueberries just yet and then in a separate bowl add all the liquid ingredients such as melted butter, egg and vanilla extract.
*Whisk it until nicely combined and then mix both dry and liquid ingredients using a spatula. Make sure there are no air bubbles.
*Take your cup and add 3/4 of the batter, add blueberries and then on top of it add the remaining batter. Pop it into the microwave for a minute.
*Do it for a minute more if the toothpick that you poke it with does not come out clean. Enjoy it hot!
*Drizzle some chocolate ganache or whipped cream.
Check out the video of the recipe below:
