Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Satiate your evening hunger pangs with this healthy and delicious sweet potato chaat

chaat recipeTry this chaat recipe today! (Source: Pooja Makhija/Instagram)

Evening time calls for some delicious (and healthy) snack ideas which can satisfy our sweet and savoury cravings. And, what better than the good ol’ chaat which no Indian can resist? But, if you, too, are tired of making chaat the old way, it’s time to shake it up a little by adding some sweet potatoes instead of normal potatoes to it. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared the recipe for sweet potato chaat which will satisfy your chaat cravings, but with a twist.

“This sweet savoury shakarakand chaat is so healthy, so filling and so so delicious. You could just use boiled sweet potato but I prefer it a bit sautéed and crisp,” the nutritionist wrote on Instagram. Take a look at the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Makhija (@poojamakhija)

Ingredients

Sautéed sweet potato
Anar dana powder (sumak)
Jeera powder
Chat masala
Sea salt
Green chutney
Imli chutney
Ginger
Pomegranate
Roasted peanuts
Sesame seeds
Lime juice
Coriander

Method

*Take all the ingredients in a bowl, as per your taste.
*Mix them well. Your sweet potato chaat is ready to be devoured!

“Alter ingredients to suit taste buds and availability,” the nutritionist concluded.

Will you try this delicious recipe today?

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 04:30:41 pm
