Enjoy ‘garmagaram egg paranthas’ for breakfast today (recipe inside)

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day as it makes you feel satiated and ready for all the tasks on your to-do list. Hence, it is essential to have a hearty breakfast that is nutritious as well as delicious. As such, it becomes especially important for children to have a healthy breakfast too. But kids can be fussy eaters, and may desire a variety of foods in their meals to keep them interested.

If you too have a fussy eater at home, popular Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a wholesome, quick and delicious breakfast idea that they just will not be able to resist. Made with easily available ingredients, it is the perfect medley of taste and health. Check out how it’s made here:

Stuffed egg paratha

For the parathas:

*Take 1 cup of whole wheat flour.

*Add salt to taste.

*Add water.

*Knead the dough to soft consistency.

*Add 2 spoons of refined oil.

*Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

*Cut into the dough, flatten into roundlets and keep your parathas rolled.

For the egg mixture

*Take two eggs.

*Add a teaspoon each of chopped onions and tomatoes.

*Add salt to taste.

*Add a pinch of red chilli powder, turmeric powder and cumin powder.

Method

Here comes the fun part, while the paratha is searing away on a tawa or pan, lightly separate the layers of the paratha with a gentle hand and pour the egg mixture into it.

Cook on low heat for a few minutes until golden brown and crispy. Serve with a side of tomato ketchup and a desi ‘salad’ of chopped tomatoes and onions.

Enjoy!

