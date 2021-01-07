Make this healthy crispy fried spinach snack for detox

New Year celebrations are all about indulgence. But like in the case of every festival — marked by grand feasts — it is time to detoxify your body now that celebrations are over. That does not mean you have to opt for boring foods; all you need to do is to look for healthy foods that are no less tasty. Crispy fried spinach is one such option — spinach has many health benefits.

In an Instagram video, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared a simple, hassle-free recipe for making crispy fried spinach that needs just some basic ingredients. Besides, you will be able to cook it in a very short time.

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

Spinach

½ cup – Corn flour

2 tbsp – Oil and for frying

¾ tbsp – Garlic, chopped

1 – Green chilli, chopped

1 – Red chilli, chopped

4 tbsp – Soya sauce

1 tbsp – Vinegar

4 tbsp – Sesame seeds

Salt to taste

Method

*Chop the spinach and keep it in a mixing bowl.

* To this, add corn flour and mix well.

* In a deep pan, heat oil and deep fry the spinach. Take it out in a plate.

* Now add 2 tablespoons of oil in the pan. Add chopped garlic, and chopped green and red chillies. Cook for some time.

* Add soya sauce and vinegar and mix.

* Now add the fried spinach and mix well.

* Add sesame seeds and salt to taste and mix. Serve

When are you trying this dish?

