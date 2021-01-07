Make this healthy crispy fried spinach snack for detox

New Year celebrations are all about indulgence. But like in the case of every festival — marked by grand feasts — it is time to detoxify your body now that celebrations are over. That does not mean you have to opt for boring foods; all you need to do is to look for healthy foods that are no less tasty. Crispy fried spinach is one such option — spinach has many health benefits.
In an Instagram video, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared a simple, hassle-free recipe for making crispy fried spinach that needs just some basic ingredients. Besides, you will be able to cook it in a very short time.
Check out the recipe:
Ingredients
Spinach
½ cup – Corn flour
2 tbsp – Oil and for frying
¾ tbsp – Garlic, chopped
1 – Green chilli, chopped
1 – Red chilli, chopped
4 tbsp – Soya sauce
1 tbsp – Vinegar
4 tbsp – Sesame seeds
Salt to taste
Method
*Chop the spinach and keep it in a mixing bowl.
* To this, add corn flour and mix well.
* In a deep pan, heat oil and deep fry the spinach. Take it out in a plate.
* Now add 2 tablespoons of oil in the pan. Add chopped garlic, and chopped green and red chillies. Cook for some time.
* Add soya sauce and vinegar and mix.
* Now add the fried spinach and mix well.
* Add sesame seeds and salt to taste and mix. Serve
