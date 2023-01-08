scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Whip up this chocolate and cherry protein smoothie for an on-the go-breakfast

"With a balance of low-GI carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, it is an an excellent on-the-go breakfast that will keep you full and focused throughout your morning," the expert said

smoothieTry this healthy smoothie for your breakfast (Source: Getty Images)

If you are a culinary experimenter and are looking for some tasty drinks for the season, here is the perfect health hack for you. Not just healthy, the chocolate and cherry protein smoothie will be a treat to your taste buds. With the goodness of chia seeds and the delicious taste of chocolate, this smoothie can be a great filling breakfast option too.

Nutritionist Uma Naidoo took to Instagram to share the easy-to-make smoothie recipe which will leave you satisfied to the core. “This chocolate and cherry protein smoothie is a lovely way to start off a ‘Lovely Day’,” she captioned the post.

Also Read | |‘Smoothie in a bowl’: Here’s how you can prepare this healthy drink (recipe inside)

Take a look!

Ingredients

* Cherries
*Oats
*Chocolate protein powder (of your choice)
* Unsweetened cocoa powder
*Chia seeds
*Raw nut butter
*Spinach or mixed greens
* Liquid of your choice (water, unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uma Naidoo, MD (@drumanaidoo) 

Recipe
* Take 1 cup of fresh frozen cherries (remove pits if not already pitted)
* Add 1/3 cup of oats
* Add 1 scoop of your favourite chocolate protein powder
* Add 1 to 2 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder (to taste)
* Add2 tbsp chia seeds
* Add 1 tbsp of raw nut butter
* Add 1,5 cups of spinach or mixed greens
* 8 ounces of liquid of your choice (water, unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk)

Also Read | |Craving smoothies? Use these easy recipes to make it at home

Optional additions
*Ice cubes (for thickness)
banana for sweetness
*1 tsp cinnamon (to help balance blood sugar)
*Mix all and blend

The expert further explained that “with a balance of low-GI carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, it is an excellent on-the-go breakfast that will keep you full and focused throughout your morning.” She also pointed out that polyphenols (which help in the regulation of metabolism, weight, chronic disease, and cell proliferation) present in cherries and cocoa powder along with the rich fibre content in oats, chia seeds and spinach can be beneficial for good hut health.

“Cherries do contain melatonin, meaning they can help reduce insomnia and improve sleep quality,” she said as she added that “this smoothie can also be consumed as an end-of-the-day dessert.”

Advertisement

However, she suggested that “Be sure to have it a few hours before bed to allow time for digestion, and to avoid middle-of-the-night bathroom trips!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:25 IST
Next Story

CBSE to provide counselling services to students from January

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art, artwork, art exhibition, new delhi, cosmos, cosmic energy, sonika agarwal, indian express
In pictures: ‘Radiance of Cosmic Consciousness’ by artist Sonika Agarwal
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close