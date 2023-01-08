Whip up this chocolate and cherry protein smoothie for an on-the go-breakfast

If you are a culinary experimenter and are looking for some tasty drinks for the season, here is the perfect health hack for you. Not just healthy, the chocolate and cherry protein smoothie will be a treat to your taste buds. With the goodness of chia seeds and the delicious taste of chocolate, this smoothie can be a great filling breakfast option too.

Nutritionist Uma Naidoo took to Instagram to share the easy-to-make smoothie recipe which will leave you satisfied to the core. “This chocolate and cherry protein smoothie is a lovely way to start off a ‘Lovely Day’,” she captioned the post.

Take a look!

Ingredients

* Cherries

*Oats

*Chocolate protein powder (of your choice)

* Unsweetened cocoa powder

*Chia seeds

*Raw nut butter

*Spinach or mixed greens

* Liquid of your choice (water, unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk)

Recipe

* Take 1 cup of fresh frozen cherries (remove pits if not already pitted)

* Add 1/3 cup of oats

* Add 1 scoop of your favourite chocolate protein powder

* Add 1 to 2 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder (to taste)

* Add2 tbsp chia seeds

* Add 1 tbsp of raw nut butter

* Add 1,5 cups of spinach or mixed greens

* 8 ounces of liquid of your choice (water, unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk)

Optional additions

*Ice cubes (for thickness)

*½ banana for sweetness

*1 tsp cinnamon (to help balance blood sugar)

*Mix all and blend

The expert further explained that “with a balance of low-GI carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, it is an excellent on-the-go breakfast that will keep you full and focused throughout your morning.” She also pointed out that polyphenols (which help in the regulation of metabolism, weight, chronic disease, and cell proliferation) present in cherries and cocoa powder along with the rich fibre content in oats, chia seeds and spinach can be beneficial for good hut health.

“Cherries do contain melatonin, meaning they can help reduce insomnia and improve sleep quality,” she said as she added that “this smoothie can also be consumed as an end-of-the-day dessert.”

However, she suggested that “Be sure to have it a few hours before bed to allow time for digestion, and to avoid middle-of-the-night bathroom trips!”

