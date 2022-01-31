This super healthy cake will satiate your sweet cravings in no time (recipe inside)

It is absolutely normal to crave for something sweet during the day. But, instead of giving into it, one must try to fight the feeling by munching on something nutritious rather than a calorie-high dessert. So, in case you have been looking for such options, you’re at the right place!

Also on sugar cravings | ‘Make conscious choices’: Nutritionist shares mantra to manage sugar cravings during festivals

Here’s a must-try recipe from nutritionist Lovneet Batra, which is made using super healthy ingredients that will aid your fitness goals.

“Craving something sweet but also trying to follow a healthy diet? This whole wheat ragi cake with the sprinkle of dates and walnuts is one of the healthiest cakes you can bake for yourself and your loved ones. This cake recipe is the easiest to put together and has all the healthy ingredients a cake can ever have that offers us a lot of health benefits,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

According to Batra,

Ragi

*Is rich in calcium, which helps in strengthening bones. It is an excellent source of natural calcium for growing children, and adults.

*The presence of high fibre content in finger millet slows down the pace of digestion which prevents lowering blood sugar level, and late night cravings.

Dates

*Are a rich source of hydroxy pope folic acid, and therefore, eating them can increase the body’s immunity and resistance to cancers.

*Are helpful in the treatment of abdominal troubles because of its anti-dysentery and laxative effects.

Also on sugar cravings | Satiate your sweet cravings with this guilt-free laddu (recipe inside)

Walnuts

*High concentration of omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts can be used to treat brain injuries and enhance cognitive function.

*The good fat, fibre and protein in walnuts aid in satiety, an important factor in successful weight management.

How to make it?

Here’s a recipe from food blog Hebbars Kitchen that you can try.

For soaking

Dates

Milk (hot)

For cake batter

Olive oil

Curd

Whole wheat flour

Ragi

1 tsp – Baking powder

½ tsp – Baking soda

Milk

Walnuts

5 dates (chopped)

Also on sugar cravings | Healthy snacks to satiate your midnight cravings

Method

*Blend milk and soaked dates into a paste.

*Add olive oil and curd.

*Blend well until the mixture is well combined.

*In a bowl, combine wheat flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon baking soda.

*Blend and mix well until combined. Add walnuts and dates.

*Mix by using the cut and fold method.

*Transfer the batter to a cake tray or bread mould.

*Pat the tray twice to remove the air from batter.

*Top with more walnuts as per taste.

*Place the cake tray into a preheated oven. Bake the cake at 180 degree Celsius for 45 minutes.

*Cake is ready.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!