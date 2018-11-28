From almond flour to honey: Replace the ingredients in your dessert recipes with these healthy substitutes

It is difficult to say no to sugar, especially when it is presented in the form of decadent chocolates and desserts. With ingredients like heavy cream, chocolate, fruit extracts, flour and eggs and sugar that go into a dessert, it might not be healthy to indulge in the last and sweetest course of a meal as much as we like to.

Advertising

But fret not, we have a way in which you can replace your calorie-laden desserts with healthy substitutes without compromising on the taste. Here’s how:

Replace flour with wheat flour or almond flour

The extra fibre in wheat and nut flour aids in digestion. If you go for nut flour, it increases protein consumption. This substitution works best with cookies, cakes, and some sweetbreads.

Replace sugar with honey, jaggery, agave or maple syrup

Apart from flavour, sugar lends its tenderness to a dessert. But then, eating more sugar than the body can burn can increase your insulin level and have a bad impact on your health. Natural sources of sugar, on the other hand, like honey, jaggery, agave and maple syrup are less likely to spike your blood sugar and are more easily metabolised in the body.

Advertising

Replace oil with apple sauce or ripened bananas

These ingredients provide fat to help soften the texture of your finished product. Loaded with fibre and nutrients, it makes for a great substitution. It works best in cookies, sweet breads, pancakes, and even brownies.

Replace butter with nut butter

For recipes that use butter, substitute that slab of butter with a healthier knob of nut butter – like almond butter or peanut butter. Apart from having a healthy content of good cholesterol and nutrients, these will lend a nutty and creamy taste to your dessert.

Replace eggs with flax seeds

Eggs help to bind the ingredients together. Even if eggs are considered to be healthy, most recipes call for four to five eggs and some of them call for only egg yolks, which are high in cholesterol. Instead, you can go for protein, anti-oxidants and fibre rich flax seeds. Add 1 tbsp of flaxseed to 3 tbsp of water and allow it to sit for 3-5 minutes. Use in place of 1 whole egg for an extra kick of nutrition.

Didn’t it just make mindful eating a lot easier?