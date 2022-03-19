Here’s a lip-smacking recipe of butter chicken to solve your dinner woes (with a healthy twist)

Butter chicken is a ubiquitous favourite across Indian households. Treasured amongst foodies, this curry is especially popular due to a distinct smoky aroma that’s achieved by grilled or charred succulent chicken pieces dipped in a silken tomato and cream gravy.

True to its name, butter chicken is usually made with an ample amount of white or salted butter and cream, thereby making it quite heavy to make at home and consume. If you’re wondering how to eat this dish, sans the richness, check out Chef Guntas’ “healthier butter chicken” recipe.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Guntas (@chefguntas)

Chef Guntas mentioned that the ‘makhani gravy’ recipe can be used for paneer dishes as well. “This makhani gravy is 💯 and you can use it to even make your Paneer Makhani,” she captioned her post.

Recipe and ingredients

*Marinate 500 grams chicken breast cubes with 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste, 1.5 tbsp red chilli powder, 1 tbsp garam masala/tandoori masala, 2 tbsp curd and salt and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

*In a pan, heat some ghee and cook the chicken until done.

*Meanwhile, add 1 tbsp ghee to a pan and 2 chopped onions. Once the onions are cooked, add 6-8 chopped blanched tomatoes and 8-10 cashew nuts.

*Add 1 tbsp garlic paste, salt, 1-2 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp garam masala powder and 2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder. Keep mixing and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.

ALSO READ | A simple Thai basil chicken recipe to make your lunch interesting

*Churn the mixture into a fine puree.

*Add it to the pan along with the cooked chicken and 2 tsp kasoori methi and let it simmer for 3-4 minutes and let the gravy cook.

*Taste and adjust with more garam masala/salt.

Bon Appetit!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!